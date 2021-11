NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES. Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) for a proposed initial public offering of subordinate voting shares (the “Offering”). The number and price of the subordinate voting shares to be sold have not yet been determined.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO