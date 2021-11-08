CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoE Will Act on Rates if Inflation Risks Grow, Bailey Says

Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will have to act if it sees expectations of higher inflation pushing up wages, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, echoing his recent message about the direction of monetary policy...

US News and World Report

Deutsche Bank CEO Calls on Central Banks to Fight Inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Central bankers must change course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday. Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said he didn't share the opinion of central bankers that inflation increases were temporary. "I think monetary policy must take countermeasures here...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB's Lagarde Keeps Pushing Back on Rate Hike Bets and Hopes

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Tightening monetary policy now to rein in inflation could choke off the euro zone's recovery, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, pushing back on calls and market bets for tighter policy. With inflation already twice its 2% target and likely rising further later this year,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD testing post BoE lows as Brexit, BoE risks weigh

GBP/USD bears are stepping up in droves as Brexit woes dig in. US CPI sent the greenback on a tear and the divergence between BoE and the Fed is taking its toll on GBP. Sterling is still reeling from the effects of the Bank of England's decision on 4 Nov to hold the bank rate at 0.1%. However, data in the US on Wednesday turned the screw and sank cable even lower at the same time that Brexit woes have reared their ugly head.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bailey says price stability must come first for BoE

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England's mandate requires it to prioritise price stability above other public policy goals, Governor Andrew Bailey said at a panel discussion on inequality on Tuesday. "We don't have a dual mandate in the same way (as the U.S. Federal Reserve)," Bailey told the discussion...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Crypto assets are helping illegal activity, BoE's Bailey says

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the rise of crypto assets was helping illegal activity. “I’m afraid that the advent of digital means of payment, and in particular crypto assets, I’m afraid that the evidence suggests, and we see this, is that it is providing another means of payment for people who want to conduct criminal activity,” Bailey said during an online question-and-answer session organised by the BoE.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

BoE Bailey: We will have to act on interest rates if evidence becomes clear

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey there was “a risk of more bottlenecks in the economy, especially in demand for labour which could fuel expectations of higher inflation.”. And, “once you start to get an increase in inflation of this sort we want to stop it becoming generalized in the economy.”. “That’s...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Bailey signals rate hike coming

The British pound is trading quietly on Tuesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3569, up 0.06% on the day. The BoE surprised the markets last week when it stayed on the sidelines at its policy meeting and kept its benchmark rate at 0.1%. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey had stated that before the meeting the bank would act to contain rising inflation, and many investors viewed Bailey’s comments as a hint that the bank would raise rates at last week’s policy meeting. When the BoE failed to carry through with a rate hike, the markets were stunned and the pound fell sharply.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE's Bailey eyed

GBP/USD struggles to keep the strongest run-up in a week. DUP leader pushes for Article 16 activation amid sluggish Brexit talks. UK PM Johnson unveils more covid-led hospitalizations, highlights need for booster jabs. Brexit talks, speeches from BOE and Fed leaders will be in focus. GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following...
WORLD
kfgo.com

After market mayhem, BoE officials say rate hike still on table

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England officials sought to reassure investors on Friday that they were sticking to plans to raise interest rates, a day after the central bank confounded widespread market expectations of a rate hike. As sterling and British government bond yields fell again after plunging on Thursday’s no-change...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Bank of England's Bailey says 'the warning signs are there' on inflation

LONDON — Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC the “warning signs are there” on inflation, but the central bank will need to see further evidence from the labor market before hiking rates. The Bank surprised markets somewhat by keeping interest rates unchanged on Thursday, with many investors having...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Governor Bailey defends decision to hold interest rates but warns rise will come

The Governor of the Bank of England has defended his decision to keep interest rates at record lows despite inflation rising.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Andrew Bailey said interest rates will rise but only when there were signs of demand and wages rising, rather than sky-high prices for global commodities such as computer chips and gas.He also said the Bank would seek more data on the end of the furlough scheme before making any decision.On Thursday the Bank surprised some by holding interest rates at 0.1% despite warning inflation could hit as high as 5%.Raising interest rates won’t...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE hold off on rates, with banks feeling the fallout

Banks are lagging on an otherwise positive day, with the Bank of England holding off on a first rate hike. Meanwhile, OPEC+ choose to ignore Biden once again amid plans of another 400k barrel per day output increase. Banks lagging wider market rise. GBP weakens as BoE hold off on...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

BOE Recap: Rates Unchanged, for Now

The Bank of England left rates unchanged at 0.1% by a vote of 7-2 as Ramsden and Saunders voted for a 15bp hike. As discussed in our BOE Preview, some had expected a possible rate hike based on recent officials’ comments, especially from BOE Governor Bailey. A 15bp hike was priced into the market. The committee also voted 6-3 to keep its bond purchase program unchanged at GBP 895 billion. However, the statement noted that it will be necessary to raise rates over coming months if data, especially jobs, is in line with forecasts. There has not been a UK jobs report since the furlough program ended on September 30th. They also noted that inflation is expected to peak at 4.8% in Q2 2022, as opposed to the previous forecast of 4.02% in Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

BOE shocks markets by keeping interest rates on hold

The Bank of England defied market expectations by keeping interest rates on hold, a decision that threatens to undermine its credibility with investors who believed a hike was a done deal. Policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey voted 7-2 to keep the benchmark rate at 0.1%, prioritizing immediate concerns about...
BUSINESS

