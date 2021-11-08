BoE Will Act on Rates if Inflation Risks Grow, Bailey Says

The British pound is trading quietly on Tuesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3569, up 0.06% on the day. The BoE surprised the markets last week when it stayed on the sidelines at its policy meeting and kept its benchmark rate at 0.1%. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey had stated that before the meeting the bank would act to contain rising inflation, and many investors viewed Bailey’s comments as a hint that the bank would raise rates at last week’s policy meeting. When the BoE failed to carry through with a rate hike, the markets were stunned and the pound fell sharply.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO