Theater & Dance

Broadway sound designers break new barriers

By Caitlin Huston
broadwaynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Broadway, the field of sound design has long been dominated by men and lacking in diversity. But this season, sound designer Twi McCallum made her Broadway debut with “Chicken & Biscuits” and likely became the first woman of color to design sound on Broadway. One day after it opened, “Is...

broadwaynews.com

Broadway.com

New Musical Diana Begins Broadway Performances

Diana, a new musical based on the life of Princess Diana, begins previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on March 2 at the Longacre Theatre on November 2 ahead of a November 17 opening night. The production first bowed on Broadway when it began previews on March 2, 2020. It was originally set to open on March 31, 2020 but was delayed due to the theater shutdown.
THEATER & DANCE
thethreetomatoes.com

New On Broadway: Thoughts of a Colored Man and Lackawanna Blues

Two of the best written and best performed plays on Broadway this season are Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II and Lackawanna Blues by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The rich stories told in both pieces are intelligent and compelling, albeit shared in different ways. In Thoughts of a Colored...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizneworleans.com

Broadway in New Orleans Returns in November with ‘Tootsie’

NEW ORLEANS – Individual tickets for the tour of Broadway’s comedy musical “Tootsie” are on sale now. The show will play at the Saenger Theatre from Nov. 9-14. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, “Tootsie” is the first show of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2021-2022 season. For the 2021-2022 season full lineup, click here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
broadwaynews.com

Billy Crystal returns to Broadway in musical ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Billy Crystal will return to Broadway this spring in a musical adaptation of “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Crystal will play comedian Buddy Young Jr., the role he originated in the 1992 Columbia Pictures film. The Broadway cast will include Randy Graff, David Paymer and Chasten Harmon. The musical will play the...
ENTERTAINMENT
cititour.com

MTA Creates New Broadway Ad Campaign

The MTA has created a new advertising campaign featuring costumed actors from the Broadway shows, “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “SIX,” “Chicago,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Waitress” and “Phantom of the Opera” on the NYC subway and featuring the slogan “The Only Sure Way to Make It to Broadway.” Among the many stars appearing in these ads are Tony Award winner Danny Burstein, Rob McClure and Jordan Fisher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
broadwaynews.com

Return of international tourists may help lift Broadway box offices

Broadway may soon get a boost from international travelers and the ability of children to get vaccinated. On Monday, the U.S. lifted its international travel ban, allowing vaccinated tourists from 33 countries to enter the country. This move could help bring in an important sector of the Broadway audience as the industry nears the holiday season.
MOVIES
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Remembering Adrienne Shelly, the Feminist Filmmaker Murdered in Her New York City Apartment

Adrienne Shelly was an actress, a director, a mother, a wife, and a friend, and her life was cut terribly, unthinkably, unjustly short on Nov. 1, 2006, when 19-year-old construction worker Diego Pillco broke into her apartment with intent to rob her and, upon being discovered by Shelly, fatally strangled her and then hung her in the bathroom in an attempt to make it appear that she’d committed suicide. Those are the gruesome details of Shelly’s death, and they’re not shied away from in Adrienne, a new documentary premiering on HBO on Dec. 1 following its debut at the DOC NYC festival on Nov. 14. Yet as directed by her husband, Andy Ostroy, this non-fiction remembrance is less about the horrors of Shelly’s final day than about the inspiring brightness of her life—and, also, the tremendous grief wrought by her untimely demise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
broadwaynews.com

Broadway grosses bounce back after Halloween week

Broadway grosses rebounded last week, as the industry came out of a holiday period and added three new productions. Industrywide grosses reached $22.85 million across 30 productions for the week ended Nov. 7. This is a $3.2 million jump from the previous week, which included Halloween, a traditionally weak sales time on Broadway.
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

‘Slave Play’ announces complete Broadway casting, first Black Out performance date

Devin Kawaoka and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham will join the cast of Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play”, producers announced Tuesday. They join returning cast members Ato Blankson-Wood, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara and Paul Alexander Nolan. As previously announced, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy will take over the role of Kaneisha.
MOVIES
merrimacknewspaper.com

“Dancing With the Stars”: Breaking Barriers

Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 30th season with a bang, and the partner dynamic is looking a little different this time around. For the first time in DWTS history, there is a same-sex partner duo in the competition. Pop star Jojo Siwa, 18, recently came out as being...
THEATER & DANCE
mixonline.com

Sound Designer Gives Voice to ‘3 Days Rising’

Enfield, CT (November 1, 2021)―Sound plays a pivotal role in the upcoming horror/thriller film 3 Days Rising, a retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher, but it wasn’t without its challenges for sound designer Bob Pepek. Roderick Usher, portrayed by actor Peter Greene (renamed Eric...
MOVIES
styleblueprint.com

NASHVILLE — NOV 6: Breaking Sound Nashville

Cost: $15-$20 Breaking Sound Nashville showcases the hottest emerging bands in the city. Catch an incredible lineup of local artists as they take the Analog stage at the Hutton Hotel to show off some true Music City talent. On Saturday, November 6, performers include B Dayton, YOUNG IN A MILLION, Kid Politics, and Lost Stars. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $15. (Note: This is a 21+ event.) eventbrite.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Shropshire Star

New breadth of sound and style for Placebo

Placebo are on fire again. More than a quarter-century since vocalist-guitarist Brian Molko and bassist Stefan Olsdal started bashing around with broken guitars and toy instruments in Molko’s front room in Deptford, the core duo have dug very deep to spirit up their gobsmackingly urgent eighth long-player. Called Never Let...
ROCK MUSIC
CBS Sacramento

Journey Sets April 2022 Date At Golden 1 Center In Sacramento For New Tour

SACRAMENTO (CBS133) — Journey is going back on tour next year – and Sacramento will be one of the stops. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their “Freedom Tour 2022” on Monday. It will accompany their new album, also named “Freedom,” which is set to drop next year. A total of 40 cities are on the tour list so far. Sacramento has a date with Journey on April 1 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Billy Idol is set to be the opening act.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Variety

Colorist Asa Shoul on Creating Eras Through Tone Shifts in ‘Last Night in Soho’

With a reputation for nuanced color tones and tweaks that may evoke a suffocating Buckingham Palace in “The Crown” or a ghostly time shift in “Last Night in Soho,” Asa Shoul, senior colorist at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea in London, is increasingly tough to book. A veteran of post production on some 50 feature films, Shoul began at Framestore in 1994 as a telecine colorist before going on to score a BAFTA TV craft award for Netflix hit series “The Crown,” and has worked on Emmy-winning history miniseries “Shackleton” and “Generation Kill” for HBO. With a body of work also including...
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

HBO to release ‘Spring Awakening’ reunion documentary

HBO will release a documentary about the “Spring Awakening” reunion concert taking place Monday night. RadicalMedia is producing the documentary film, which will debut on HBO and then stream on HBO Max in 2022. The reunion concert is scheduled to take place Monday at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The performance marks...
MOVIES

