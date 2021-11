On Nov. 4, 1971, the longest-operating state-sponsored Amtrak train in our network was born, the daily Illinois Zephyr. To this day, the Zephyr connects Quincy, Macomb, Galesburg, Kewanee, Princeton and Mendota with Chicago, its suburbs and exurbs with eastbound trains each morning and westbound trains each evening. Another train, the daily Amtrak Carl Sandburg, began service in October 2006, for morning westbound and evening eastbound travel. Both of these trains are sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

MACOMB, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO