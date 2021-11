Monday, November 15th marks the 50th anniversary of Intel’s first central processing unit (CPU), the Intel 4004. Officially unveiled in November 1971, the 4004 microprocessor was a slow beginning for the company, but it helped pave the way for computers as we know them today. Processors are ingrained in most aspects of daily life now — laptops, smartphones, game consoles, cars and more rely on these little chips (so much so that the supply of all these things is extremely limited as the world grapples with an ongoing chip shortage).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO