CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Vatican’s Apostolic Library opens to general public

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FGy4_0cqFv2Wk00
World News

The Vatican’s Apostolic Library which is home to ancient manuscripts, rare books and reading rooms for scholars is opening its doors to the general public with a small new exhibition space aimed at pairing its artistic treasures with contemporary art.

The inaugural exhibit Tutti (All) takes its inspiration from Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical Brothers All which combines his appeals for environmental sustainability, greater human fraternity and a more just socio-economic order in the post-Covid world.

Rome artist Pietro Ruffo, for whom maps and migration are regular themes, was invited to design a site-specific exhibit in one of the Library’s halls, which he transformed into a tropical forest.

In another room, Mr Ruffo designed a contemporary version of one of the Library’s ancient maps of the Nile with the two running side-by-side in a glass case.

Inaugurating the new space last week, Francis said the world was in need of new maps after Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJe6O_0cqFv2Wk00
The Vatican has opened its library to the public (Nicole Winfield/AP) (AP)

“In this epochal change that the pandemic has accelerated, humanity needs new maps to discover the sense of fraternity, of friendship and the common good,” he said.

“We need a new beauty, that isn’t the usual reflection of power of some but a courageous mosaic of everyone’s diversity.”

The initiative, funded by the estate of US philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian, follows Francis’ appeal early on in his pontificate for the Library to open itself up more to the outside world.

Francis has followed that line by also opening the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo to the public as a museum.

The exhibit, which runs through February 22, is open on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and provides visitors with a unique way to get into Vatican City that would otherwise be off-limits.

Visitors must request admission in advance online, and the 15 euro admission fee includes the catalogue.

The Apostolic Library is separate from the Vatican Secret Archives, recently renamed the Vatican Apostolic Archives, which is home to all the documentation from the Holy See and its far-flung embassies. Both are open to scholars upon request.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Austria imposes lockdown on the unvaccinated as virus surges

Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who have not recently had Covid-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control. The move,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Kerkorian
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Covid#The Apostolic Library
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade lawmakers slam Pope, Catholic Church for weak response to Cuba protests

The Cuban people 'have been met with apathy from the highest levels of the Church hierarchy.'. Three members of Congress from Miami-Dade have called out leadership within the Roman Catholic Church for its weak response to human rights protests in Cuba. In a joint letter Friday to Archbishop Christophe Pierre,...
ADVOCACY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Pope honors Catholic priests, nuns who cared for HIV victims

Pope Francis is paying tribute to Catholic priests, nuns and laypeople who helped care for people with HIV and AIDS during the early period of the epidemic in the U_S_ Francis offered the words of praise in a letter to Michael O'Loughlin, national correspondent for the Jesuit magazine America, who wrote the book "Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear."
RELIGION
The Baltimore Sun

U.S. bishops to seek ‘middle way’ on Holy Communion at annual conference in Baltimore

One of the controversies facing the Catholic church in recent months has been the question of Holy Communion — specifically whether it should be offered to Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who advocate for abortion rights. Some Catholics say it shouldn’t, on the grounds that an abortion rights stance violates basic teachings of the denomination. Others want their sacraments ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Vatican City
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
goodhousekeeping.com

Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Exactly why the Queen was hospitalized was not specified, as she is entitled to medical privacy, but she was back at her desk the next day, and earlier this week, she held two virtual engagements.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

US condemns ‘intimidation tactics’ by Cuban government ahead of planned protests for political freedoms

The US has condemned what it called the “intimidation tactics” of the Cuban government ahead of planned protests on Monday calling for greater political freedoms.Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a lengthy statement on Sunday saying the US “stands with the people of Cuba” and calling on the Cuban government to “listen to the voices of their people”.Protesters will take to the streets across the country for the Civic March for Change on Monday to demonstrate against the nation’s Communist government regime, to demand the release of political activists and to call for freedom and democracy.This comes after thousands first...
ADVOCACY
CBS Miami

‘We Want To Send A Very Clear Message To Thugs In Power;’ Hundreds Rally In Miami In Support Of Planned Protests In Cuba

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami Sunday hoping their cries for freedom will reach the Cuban people, who are planning on taking to the streets of the island nation on Monday to launch protests against the government. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “down with the dictatorship” or “Freedom, freedom,” in rejection of the Cuban regime that has ruled the island for 62 years. Earlier in the day, dozens of vehicles gathered at Tamiami Park to participate in a caravan to downtown Miami’s Freedom Tower. At around 2:30 p.m. CBS4 cameras showed about 100 demonstrators gathered in...
MIAMI, FL
WSAV News 3

US Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion

(AP) — While some US Catholic bishops continue to denounce President Joe Biden for his support of legal abortion, their conference as a whole is likely to avoid direct criticism of him at its upcoming national meeting. The highest-profile agenda item is a proposed “teaching document” about the sacrament of Communion. Months of work on […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Cuban opposition figure arrested ahead of banned protest

Cuban dissident, journalist and human rights campaigner Guillermo Farinas was arrested Friday, his mother told AFP, three days before opposition figures plan to hold a protest that has been banned by the government. Farinas, 59, is a psychologist by training and has worked as an independent journalist and human rights activist.
PROTESTS
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy