CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daniel Fox Announces “Stella by Stella Borsella” EP with New Single “Listen Up”

By Mike LeSuer
floodmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a producer, Daniel Fox has lent his musical ear to artists ranging from IAN SWEET to Benny Blanco—and, as it turns out, as a musician in his own right, his sonic palette is just about as broad as the gulf between those two artists. “Listen Up,” the first single from...

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Latto Drops Off New Single ‘Soufside’: Listen

UPDATE The music video is out now! Watch it here. After delivering a fiery freestyle over Yung L.A.’s ‘Ain’t I’, rapper Latto releases a brand new single titled ‘Soufside.’ The Queen Of Da Souf posted a preview of the song along with a music video, featuring a cameo by R&B singer Monica.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Converge’s pummelling new single ‘Coil’

Massachusetts hardcore outfit Converge have shared a new song titled ‘Coil’, an eruptive new preview from their forthcoming collaborative album ‘Bloodmoon: I’. ‘Coil’ begins with a sparse, hauntingly beautiful melody, upheld by a pulsating bass line, that paves the way for a cataclysmic peak. Listen to the rollicking track below:
ROCK MUSIC
edm.com

TNGHT Return With Trippy New Single "Tums": Listen

TNGHT are bouncing back into the forefront of trap music without missing a beat. With "Tums," the duo's first effort since 2019's II album, Hudson Mohawke and Lunice's calculus was simple: do what feels right and don't overthink it. As Lunice identifies, the approach is a foundational pillar of the duo's popularity.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nnamdï Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Backseat”: Listen

Nnamdï has released a new song called “Backseat.” The track appears on Are You Happy, a new EP from the Chicago producer and multi-instrumentalist that’s out on Friday (November 12). Listen to “Backseat” below. After releasing Brat, the Black Plight EP, and Krazy Karl in 2020, Nnamdï has remixed tracks...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Princess
Person
Alex G
Person
Benny Blanco
undertheradarmag.com

Johnny Marr Announces New EP, Shares New Singles “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street”

Johnny Marr has announced the release of Fever Dreams Pt 2, the second EP installment from his forthcoming album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. Marr has also shared two new singles from the EP, “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street,” with a video being released for “Tenement Time.” Fever Dreams Pt 2 will be out on December 17 via BMG, with the full-length album set for release on February 25, 2022. Check out the new singles below, along with the artwork for the upcoming EP.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Claud’s vulnerable new single ‘Tommy’

Indie-pop rising star Claud has released a vulnerable new single called ‘Tommy’ – you can listen to it below. The new track follows the release of the bedroom pop star’s debut album ‘Super Monster’, which they released back in February through Phoebe Bridgers’ new label, Saddest Factory, an imprint of Dead Oceans.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchid Tapes#Big Thief
floodmagazine.com

Mitski Announces New LP “Laurel Hell,” Blows Up Planets in “The Only Heartbreaker” Video

If we thought Mitski’s “Working for the Knife” video provided a dramatic return for the songwriter, who took a brief hiatus following the release of 2018’s overwhelmingly acclaimed LP Be the Cowboy, nothing could have really prepared us for the level of drama compressed into the three-and-a-half minute visual for the follow-up single “The Only Heartbreaker.” In addition to arriving with the news of a new LP called Laurel Hell that’s slated for release in early 2022, and to introducing a heavy new wave vibe to the release, the “Heartbreaker” visual sees Mitski continuing to interpretive dance to her new music as the fantasy planet she inhabits—Laurel Hell?—goes up in flames.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Ferdous announces sophomore EP with new single, “Wasteland”

Afghan-Dutch artist and producer, Ferdous has announced the release of his second EP with a new single, “Wasteland.” Dripping in golden inflections and underscored with heart-thumping beats, the track's whirring bass tones and sultry R&B grooves stand boldly under Ferdous' emotive vocals. Despite coming from a negative space, “Wasteland” sinks into its dizzying soundscape to overcome hindsight. Set to be released early 2022, the EP titled Doors promises a collection of silky R&B tones and electronic embellishments that boast Ferdous' intricately woven sonic palette.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

BROODS Announce New Album with the Swirling Breakup Bop “Heartbreak”

Heartbreak is super fun and cool, you should try it! OK, I don’t actually feel that way, but BROODS‘ new single “Heartbreak” offers a pretty compelling—and optimistic—take on the matter. “Oh, heartbreak,” siblings Georgia and Caleb Nott sing on the track, “is an opportunity to get your feelings straight.” Are they suggesting, um, actually letting yourself feel your feels and process your emotions? Yup, and they couldn’t be more clear about it: “Let your heart break,” Georgia pleads to herself, adding, “I think I need space, an island of my own.”
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Beach House Announce Eighth Album “Once Twice Melody,” Tease New Music for Tomorrow

Today, Beach House has announced their eight album called Once Twice Melody, which will be in our grasp on February 18. It’s the first album to be produced entirely by the duo and was recorded at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, United Studio in Los Angeles, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore. This is the first time a live string ensemble was used in the duo’s music, with arrangements by David Campbell embellishing their dream-pop sound.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Listen to Scorpions' hard-rocking new single Peacemaker

German hard rock legends Scorpions might have over half a century behind them on the clock, but that hasn't stopped them kicking up the pace with barn-storming new single Peacemaker. The first song to be taken from the band's 19th studio album Rock Believer, Peacemaker taps into 80s-style arena rock...
floodmagazine.com

Jack White Announces Two Albums, “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive”

Jack White returned with new music a few weeks ago, but it seems it wasn’t only for the purpose of promoting the latest Call of Duty. The guitarist-upholsterer announced today that he’s got two new albums on the way—one is called Fear of the Dawn and is out via Third Man Records on April 8, the second is titled Entering Heaven Alive and is out July 22.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Listen to Shame's New Single, "This Side of the Sun"

English rockers Shame have returned with their first new material since the January release of their acclaimed second album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Dead Oceans. “This Side of the Sun” arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming tours of the U.K. and North America, set for this month and February/March of 2022, respectively.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

San Fermin and Wild Pink Come Together on the Glowing “You Live My Dream”

As the year comes to a close (I know, it’s freaking me out too!) there’s always a new kind of stress that simmers for most of us—this could be holiday-related, or maybe it’s due to the sense that things keep getting worse. That said, it’s also the time of the year where music can become a necessary support. Maybe you need something that feels cathartic, or maybe you want an escapist soundtrack. If you’re looking for something vibey, blissful, and oh-so-dreamy, then the latest track from San Fermin and Wild Pink could be the perfect balm. “You Live My Dream” is the most recent single from San Fermin’s collaborative compilation In This House, which additionally features Nico Muhly, Sorcha Richardson, Thao Nguyen, Wye Oak, Attacca Quartet, and The Districts.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Bent Knee’s “Invest in Breakfast” Video Is Somehow More Disorienting Than the Song Itself

From the cacophonous opening blasts of “Invest in Breakfast,” the first track on Bent Knee’s latest record Frosting, you have some idea of the funhouse of sound the band operates within even if you’re unfamiliar with their back catalog. It’s a song about, um, something (feeling like oregano? Is this relatable?), but the lyrics and not-infrequent use of vocal distortion mostly serve to further scramble the wonky, left-turn instrumentals which frequently bring to mind the fractured disco of a group like Guerilla Toss mixed with just a bit of chiptune influence. “‘Invest in Breakfast’ sounds like an indecipherable cascade of pop-up ads, group texts, and unread email reminders smashing through your screen and reminding you to buy something,” the band aptly shares of the single. Ah, new it sounded familiar.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy