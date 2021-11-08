CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Trailer: 'American Underdog'

Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by real life, "American Underdog" tells the story of how...

www.newsday.com

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Anna Paquin
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for cartel action thriller American Sicario starring Danny Trejo

Saban Films has released a poster and trailer for the upcoming action thriller American Sicario. Directed by RJ Collins, the film tells the story of the rise and fall of Erik Vasquez, an American-born drug lord who finds himself making enemies out of two powerful Mexican cartels; check them out here…
MOVIES
Decider

‘Willow’: Warwick Davis Announces Cast For Disney+ Reboot

“It’s me, world famous actor Warwick Davis,” the actor begins in a video posted to Disney+’s official Twitter account. “I’m thrilled to be coming to you from the set of the brand new sequel series to my most popular role, Willow. We heard you, diehard Willow fans: The Willowmongers, The Willing Me Softlies, the Low Boys. You get the idea. We’re still workshopping fanbase names for that.”
TV & VIDEOS
#American#Nfl Hall Of Famer
GamesRadar+

John Wick 4 has wrapped – and here's the title

John Wick 4 has finished filming – and the title has apparently been revealed by a wrap gift. Actor Shamier Anderson posted some behind the scenes pictures to Instagram from the production, including a photo with stars Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen, as well as director Chad Stahelski. One picture in particular, though, features a bag emblazoned with the words John Wick 4: Hagakure.
MOVIES
TVLine

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Become Lucy and Desi in Full Trailer for Amazon Movie — Watch

Prime Video knows you want more glimpses of Nicole Kidman‘s transformation into Lucille Ball, and the latest Being the Ricardos trailer is full of ’em. Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos spans one week of production of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy, as Kidman’s Ball and Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Whereas October’s teaser trailer only gave us the briefest of looks at Kidman and Bardem as the iconic entertainers, the full promo (embedded above) offers much more footage, including Bardem-as-Arnaz giving us his best, “Lucyyy, I’m ho-ooome!” as Ricky Ricardo. The ubiquitous J.K. Simmons and Goliath‘s Nina Arianda also pop up as William Frawley/”Fred” and Vivian Vance/”Ethel,” as do Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tony Hale (Veep), Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). Being the Ricardos hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10, and will become available to stream via Prime Video on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Watch the newest trailer above, then drop a comment with your reactions!
MOVIES
247wallst.com

Funniest American Movies of All Time

15. The Philadelphia Story (1940) > Starring: Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart, Ruth Hussey. 14. Bringing Up Baby (1938) > Starring: Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, Charles Ruggles, Walter Catlett. 13. Young Frankenstein (1974) > Starring: Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle. 12. A Night at the Opera...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

Amusing Trailer For The B-Horror Movie Comedy PUPPET KILLER

A pink puppet goes on a murder spree at a remote cabin in the first trailer for a ridiculous B-horror movie comedy, Puppet Killer. This movie looks completely silly, but I’m sure that there’s an audience out there that will enjoy it. Here’s the synopsis:. For seven year old Jamie,...
MOVIES
TVLine

Sneakerella Trailer: Fairy Tale Meets Super Fire Footwear in Disney+ Movie

Bibbidi Bobbidi… Shoes? As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ dropped the first trailer (above) for the new musical Sneakerella (premiering Friday, Feb. 18), which merges Cinderella with both hip-hop and sneaker culture and stars Chosen Jacobs (Castle Rock) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere). Set in “the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City,” Sneakerella stars Jacobs as El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited...
MOVIES
wirx.com

Watch Machine Gun Kelly in trailer for new Western movie, ﻿'The Last Son'

A new trailer for the upcoming Western film The Last Son, starring Machine Gun Kelly, has been released. In the movie, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker plays the son of a “murderous outlaw” Isaac LeMay — portrayed by Avatar‘s Sam Worthington — who believes he is cursed to die at the hands of one of his children. Thus, LeMay begins hunting down and killing his children, ending with MGK’s character, the titular Last Son.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘The Office’ star filming new movie in Syracuse area with American High

American High is hard at work on its 12th movie shot in Central New York. Deadline reports “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight Schrute, is among the stars in “Empire Waist” from writer-director Claire Ayoub. The cast includes Mia Kaplan (”SMILF”), Missi Pyle (”Josie and the Pussycats”), Jolene Purdy (”WandaVision”) and newcomer Jemima Yevu.
SYRACUSE, NY
GeekyGadgets

The Gardener 2021 movie trailer released by Lionsgate Movies

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the Gardener 2021 movie starring Gary Daniels and Robert Bronzi, as well as announcing it will be arriving on Digital, On Demand and as physical DVDs in a few months time from December 28, 2021 onwards. The Gardener 2021 movie trailer. Watch...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for The Matrix 4 star's Nintendo-inspired Christmas movie

The trailer has dropped for another HBO Max Christmas film, this time inspired by the release of the iconic 8-bit Nintendo in the 1980s. 8-Bit Christmas stars The Matrix Resurrections and How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris, as he tells his daughter a story of Christmas from his childhood.
VIDEO GAMES

