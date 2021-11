Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of the most anticipated titles of the year and one first-person shooter that has fans of the genre wondering about its Steam release date. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to deliver an original post-World War II single-player campaign, a plethora of multiplayer modes and maps, but also sees the return of the series' zombies mode. On top of that, it will also feature Warzone integration. As any CoD fan will tell you, it's a big deal, making its Steam release date the only missing piece of the puzzle for those players who remain loyal to Valve's storefront.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO