So much was going on last month when I visited the NoMo Foundation on North Broad Street. Youngsters were getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in anticipation of going to see Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain concert at Madison Square Garden. Ricky Duncan, the organization’s chief executive, walked me around the nonprofit’s huge warehouse space, showing me multiple meeting rooms, computer equipment, a fitness area, a room filled with donated clothing, a ballroom with a chandelier for performances, and even a spare apartment where youngsters can take showers, wash clothing, and participate in cooking classes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO