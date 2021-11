AMC reported earnings after the close on Monday. AMC beat on EPS and on revenue. AMC shares had popped 8% before the earnings were released. AMC shares tried to front-run what turned out to be an earnings beat on Monday with AMC stock closing the regular session before the release up over 8%. AMC stock popped above $45 and closed above there, having topped out at $45.95. Closing near the top end of the range is often a strong sign, so let us see if the results warrant further gains.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO