Opinion: I Didn’t Want a Bid

Your son is a high school student. One day he posts online an anime where he superimposes his face onto a character killing a classmate, one he has had clashes with, as well as his teacher, who reprimanded him for not handing in homework. When school administrators are sent the cartoon, you, your partner, and your son are called in for a conference. Your son is suspended, something that will go on his record. Even though he’s the star of the soccer team, the coach benches him during an important game when scouts from colleges will be in the stands. You are humiliated, enduring frowns and snubs by fellow parents. You know what they are thinking. If your son acts this way, maybe he’s picking up this behavior from you.

