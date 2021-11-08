CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Opinion: I Didn’t Want a Bid

By Gettysburgian Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all heard it before. Someone makes a valid critique of a Greek organization on campus, whether it is about heterosexism, classism, systemic violence, or general inaccessibility, and rather than being met with genuine concern for the root of the critique, a dismissive response is issued by swaths of members: “looks...

Opinion: The Brighter Side of Greek Life

I always used to tell myself that I would never join a sorority. It just never seemed like my kind of thing. I was worried about hazing and cliques, and was especially concerned about the price tag that comes with joining Greek life. So, I joined Alpha Phi Omega on campus as an alternative to joining a social Greek organization. It’s cheaper and focuses more on service to the community. But now, I find myself regretting that I did not go through the recruitment process this semester because I feel like I have missed out on a great opportunity to branch out socially.
Opinion: What Should the Role of Greek Life Be On Campus?

Ziv Carmi `23, History Major, Civil War Era Studies and Public History Minor. “While the ubiquitous Greek life and party culture seems to be an establishment of Gettysburg College, it is a part of the college’s social structure that should not exist. Besides the inherent health and legal risks arising from these parties, Greek life deeply divides us; many of us who choose not to participate within the Greek life-party complex are ostracized, ridiculed, and generally made to feel second class to those who do. Between the social division, health risks, and other various negative effects of Greek life on campus culture (the controversy at [a recent] Student Senate meeting, for example), it is clear that there should be no place for it at Gettysburg College.”
A Note from the Editor: On Greek Life

For this magazine, we wanted to focus on Greek life, its impact on campus, and the relationship between Greek and non-Greek students. As someone who is not involved in Greek life, I felt like there was a lot I did not understand. How does recruitment work? What is values-based recruitment? Do Greek students feel the divide between Greek and non-Greek students that I and many of my non-Greek friends feel? What are they doing about diversity (or rather the lack thereof)? How many people actually feel safe going to a Greek house? How do gender and ethnicity play into these questions?
The Reality of Living with a Disability

On Nov. 9, Interdisciplinary Studies professor Stephen Stern and alumna Nathalia Mazza ’20 held a lecture entitled The Reality of Living with a Disability, to discuss their own experiences and how college campuses can be changed to be made more navigable for people with disabilities. This lecture was sponsored by Diversity and Inclusion, Provost’s Office, College Advancement, Enrollment and Educational Services, and Communications and Marketing.
Sigma Alpha Iota Advances Women’s Equality in Music

Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) is an international fraternity of music for women and a self-described philanthropic organization that focuses on raising money to spread awareness of and accessibility to music all over the nation, while also creating a supportive network where women in music are celebrated. The Epsilon Beta chapter here at Gettysburg College fundraises, finances, and hosts social events in support of SAI members and women in music.
