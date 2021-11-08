CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Public Invited to View Cassia Judge Candidate Interviews

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to observe the interview of six candidates who applied to replace a retired Cassia County judge. The Fifth Judicial District announced the schedule for interviews of the candidates who will replace the Honorable...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Magic Valley Economic Group Given Federal Revitalization Grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded several hundred thousand dollars to a Magic Valley economic development group to help revitalize contaminated and abandoned properties. Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) announced it has received a grant of $300,000 from the EPA Brownfield Revitalization Program. The Brownfield program provides funds to help underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in the U.S. clean up industrial and commercial properties. According to the EPA, a total of 66.5 million has been given out to communities across the country. “It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable. This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy in a prepared statement. RIVDA will create a Brownfield Committee that will look at possible properties for possible redevelopment with the grant. The funds will go towards properties in Blaine, Camas, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Kimberly Interchange to be Rebuilt, Public Invited to Meeting

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-An important agricultural and industrial route connected to the interstate north of Hansen is scheduled to be rebuilt next year and the Magic Valley public is invited to view the plans at an upcoming meeting. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the public meeting for the I-84/ID-50 Kimberly Interchange project on November 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly. The interchange at exit 182 is slated to be rebuilt in 2022 and 2023.
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Needs to Scrap the Gas Tax for the Rest of the Year

We pay 33 cents in state taxes for every gallon of gas we buy in Idaho. It’s not the highest in the country and appears at the high end of the mid-range when compared with other states. Idaho currently has a surplus above 1 billion dollars and it could be approaching 1.5 billion. Why not drop the gas tax for the remainder of the year? It would ease people’s fears about inflation and the cost of the holidays.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho City, ID
County
Cassia County, ID
Burley, ID
Government
City
Jerome, ID
City
Burley, ID
State
Idaho State
Cassia County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Heyburn, ID
KOOL 96.5

Help Idaho Boy Scouts Collect Food For the Idaho Foodbank Nov. 13

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Ammon Bundy Looks to be Gaining in Race for Idaho Governor

A few months ago I told you I didn’t believe Ammon Bundy could be elected Governor of Idaho. I’ve changed my mind. This morning I read a story about his campaign in the Deseret News. While the writer rehashes a lot of the old Bundy family history, it’s the quotes from the candidate that echo across the page. First, I’ve said his mother didn’t name him “Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy”. Those first three names are a media trick used to frighten you. He made it clear in the interview that he simply wants a more accountable government.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Paul Ross
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Food Bank Awards Grants to Five Southern Idaho Groups

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five Southern Idaho groups helping to lessen food insecurity have been awarded a combined $18,000 in grants. According to the Idaho Food Bank, the recipients are Blaine County Hunger Coalition, Helping Hearts and Hands, Mustard Seed Ministries, Rock Creek Food Pantry, and Mountain View Christian Center. A total of 36 organizations across Idaho have been given grants through the Idaho Food Bank Fund, supported by Idaho taxpayers who opted to donate to the fund. The money will go towards supporting the group's operations, buying food, increasing storage space, and promoting nutrition education. The Idaho Food Bank has handed out $133,500 in grants to non-profits statewide. “Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a prepared statement. “I am inspired by the applications we see each year. These grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho and make a significant impact.” The Idaho Food Bank Fund is in charge of supporting the non-profits working to provide food insecurity relief in cooperation with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association.
CHARITIES
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy