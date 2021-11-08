CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) - Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin to the country’s approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which come into force from Nov. 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, the Department for Transport said on Monday.

This story corrects third paragraph to say all under-18s will be treated as fully vaccinated at border.

Related
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Guyana adds Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to list of recognised COVID-19 vaccines

Georgetown [Guyana], November 2 (ANI): Guyana has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, said High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana on Tuesday. "Guyana has recognized India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN-important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Guyana," the Indian Embassy tweeted. On Monday, Australian government gave recognition...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Covid 19 Vaccines#Sinovac
Birmingham Star

WHO's Soumya Swaminathan congratulates India for Covaxin emergency nod

Geneva [Switzerland], November 3 (ANI): WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday congratulated India after the World Health Organisation (WHO) granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. "One more vaccine gets @WHO emergency use listing. Congratulations India @BharatBiotech@ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA for successful development of...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Indian company Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for use in individuals aged 18 years and above. Developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, Pune, Covaxin is a whole virion...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Update: India’s Covaxin Receives Emergency Approval From WHO

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 5 million people in less than two years, and although several Covid-19 vaccines have been issued emergency authorization, there are still skeptics. The good news is that the WHO gave its approval for emergency authorization of another Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Bharat Biotech from India has developed this vaccine, and this approval can open the frontiers for many Indians who received this vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Poor countries to benefit from WHO approval of India's Covaxin

The World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of the Indian-made Covid vaccine Covaxin, allowing its distribution to poor countries worldwide. The group also recommended Covaxin's use over two doses with an interval of four weeks for those 18 and above, in line with the company's guidelines. The WHO's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

