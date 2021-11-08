WATCH: Florida police officers pull woman out of sinking car with seconds to spare
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Florida police officer’s body camera captured unbelievable heroics Friday night.
A driver in Port Orange plunged her car into a canal amid a heavy downpour.
The car careened into the water and was sinking fast.
Several officers darted into the shoulder-deep water and smashed the car’s windows.
After a few seconds, they were able to pull the woman from the car and bring her safely to shore.
If you want to survive inside a car that’s quickly submerging underwater, it’s important you’re mentally prepared.
NBC2’s Nate Foy breaks down how to survive a sinking car.
Comments / 3