Florida State

WATCH: Florida police officers pull woman out of sinking car with seconds to spare

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Florida police officer’s body camera captured unbelievable heroics Friday night.

A driver in Port Orange plunged her car into a canal amid a heavy downpour.

The car careened into the water and was sinking fast.

Several officers darted into the shoulder-deep water and smashed the car’s windows.

After a few seconds, they were able to pull the woman from the car and bring her safely to shore.

If you want to survive inside a car that’s quickly submerging underwater, it’s important you’re mentally prepared.

NBC2’s Nate Foy breaks down how to survive a sinking car.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

