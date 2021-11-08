CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

See Photos of Charles Jencks’s Eccentric Cosmic House in London

architecturaldigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell known as a champion of Postmodern design and the author of the 1977 book The Language of Postmodern Architecture, the late architect Charles Jencks also made a name for himself with his extraordinary gardens. Among his most famous works was his Cosmic House in London, the first Postmodern house to...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Victoria and Albert Museum Has Returned a Looted 4,000-Year-Old Object to Turkey

On Tuesday, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum returned an ancient Anatolian gold ewer to Turkey. Dating back to more than 4,000 years ago, the golden ewer is believed by experts to have been made as a funerary gift by Haitian people of Anatolia in the 3rd century B.C.E. The artifact came into the museum’s collection as a gift from its previous owner. In 1989, British collector and real estate developer Arthur Gilbert purchased it from Los Angeles dealer Bruce McNall, who was involved in the illegal antiquities trade, according to the Art Newspaper. Gilbert reportedly purchased the ewer for a substantial sum of...
MUSEUMS
thefashionistastories.com

''House of Gucci'' London Premiere

Following the Lacma gala, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and more attended the premiere of ''House of Gucci'' this evening(November 9th) in London. The guests were wearing GUCCI unless otherwise stated. Jared Leto never disappoints whether you like his style or not. I thought he looked so good in the turquoise...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Paolozzi
Person
Michael Graves
Person
Allen Jones
Person
Terry Farrell
Robb Report

Renowned Architect Peter Marino Talks Inspiration, Context and Avoiding ‘Brand-Boxing’

Few, if any, architects have worked on as many luxury retail projects as Peter Marino. He has been credited with redefining the discipline via big commissions such as a strikingly minimalist Giorgio Armani store in New York and a black- and-white Chanel tower in Tokyo. Both infused aspects of brand identity into the brick-and-mortar, a welcome antidote to more generic storefronts. Over the years, his practice—which has offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Southampton—has worked on a handful of residential designs as well, a discipline Marino broke into by renovating Andy Warhol’s Upper East Side townhouse in the late ’70s. It’s...
VISUAL ART
deephouseamsterdam.com

Deep House London Interview with The Mekanism

The Mekanism is a French artist/producer with an excellent resume across a wide variety of musical styles and tastes. He also has released on some of the most respected labels around like 20/20 Vision, Moan Recordings, elrow Music and many many more. With a new EP “Live My Life” on Italian label AdMaiora Music, we caught up with him to find out what’s what, and how the EP came to be…
MUSIC
architecturaldigest.com

Style Icon Jenna Lyons Makes Her Furniture Debut

"I love playing with materials,” says Jenna Lyons, the New York-based fashion designer, style icon, and television personality. As the longtime creative force behind J.Crew, she made her name putting quirky-cool twists on preppy classics, layering chunky necklaces and sweatshirts with oversized blazers and pairing denim button-downs with, well, basically anything—even eveningwear. On our recent Zoom call, she wore a classic striped oxford and a navy trucker hat emblazoned with the Roll & Hill logo, a clue to her latest project: a debut collection of furniture with the hit Brooklyn brand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eccentric Cosmic House#Jacuzzi
Robb Report

Two Tiaras Worn by Empress Joséphine Bonaparte Could Fetch $675,000 at Auction Next Month

Two lavish tiaras believed to have belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine, are going up for sale. The bejeweled diadems are parts of jewelry sets that will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s next month in London. Having spent the last century and a half in private hands, the pair are expected to sell for as much as $675,000 combined. When Bonaparte declared himself emperor of France in 1804, he didn’t just start a political revolution, but a cultural one as well. He and his wife sought to immediately establish themselves as fashion icons. In addition to looking regal, they also wanted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
architecturaldigest.com

The Collectible Design Trends Gallerists Expect to Be Red-Hot in the Year to Come

One of the industry’s most anticipated collectible design fairs returns to New York City this week. Fifty galleries from across the globe will be in attendance at the Park Avenue Armory for Salon Art + Design, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Produced by Sanford L. Smith + Associates,...
DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

The Story Behind The Iconic Louis Vuitton Trunks

In 1854, 19 years after the young French carpenter Louis Vuitton packed his bags and walked (yes, walked!) from his native Jura to Paris, he opened a small business that offered “specialty packing for fashion.” It addressed an emerging need: As people started traveling for pleasure, they required delicate handling and transportation for their opulent outfits. Vuitton, who had already apprenticed for a box maker on rue Saint-Honoré, saw a way to reinvent the day’s leather luggage too. Why not replace that bulky, curved lid, meant to prevent leakage, with a stackable, flat surface of waterproof canvas?
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
tatler.com

The Crown Jewels: From Empress Farah of Iran to Queen Mary, the royals who have boasted the best jewellery collections

Born of aristocratic roots but not wealthy ones, Mary amassed a legendary jewellery collection throughout her reign. She had married the future King George V in 1893, only after her first fiancé, his brother, died unexpectedly before their wedding day. The jewellery she received as wedding gifts could have filled a Bond Street salon but Mary was well ahead of her time, so she repurposed many of the stones into more contemporary designs and kept a meticulous inventory of their provenance. One of her more impressive pieces was the the Delhi Durbar Necklace, featuring nine of the Cambridge emeralds, which had astonishingly been won by Mary’s grandmother in a charity lottery. The emeralds were passed down the family by way of children and mistresses until Mary commissioned Garrard to set them alongside diamonds to make up the necklace and added the near flawless 8.8 carat Cullinan VII diamond as a pendant. This diamond is one of nine cut from the 3,100-carat Cullinan diamond which had been gifted to Mary’s father-in-law, King Edward VII. The Lovers Knot Brooch is another recognisable jewellery icon. Bought from Garrard in 1932, this scalloped shaped ribbon brooch features brilliant cut diamonds and is designed with hinges at the top of the tails allowing them to flicker with movement. Mary died in 1953 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who inherited much of her enviable jewellery collection and was seen wearing the Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Brooch at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
Marie Claire

Prince Charles May Not Become King Charles: Why His Regnal Title Could Change

Obviously Prince Charles is the next King of England, queuing up in the line of succession with Prince William behind him, who has Prince George behind him. But since Prince Charles has been in the public eye his entire life—a full 73 years—it’s hard to imagine him as anything other than Charles. However, when he does eventually become king, he’ll actually have the opportunity to pick a new name for himself.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy