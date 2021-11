Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Micaela Baranello's recent book, The Operetta Empire, is featured in the current issue of The New York Review of Books, reviewed by Dr. Larry Wolff. Wolff summarizes the book: "The musicologist Micaela Baranello, in The Operetta Empire: Music Theater in Early Twentieth-Century Vienna, focuses on the particular theatrical setting of the late Habsburg monarchy to understand how The Merry Widow launched a new "Silver Age" of Viennese operetta, following the "Golden Age" of Johann Strauss Jr." The book was published by the University of California Press.

