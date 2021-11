Garfield County’s two hospitals have seen an increase in new COVID-19 patients over the past week, but many of those patients are coming from outside the county. On Nov. 3, the Colorado Hospital Association moved the state’s hospitals and health systems to the highest level of activation, increasing the number of patient transfers between hospitals to help manage hospital capacity statewide, a Garfield County news release states.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO