Former MBC PD criticizes the broadcasting station's response to complaints about Lee Mi Joo's 'dumb blonde' character on 'Hangout With Yoo'

Lee Yoo Bi revealed her thought after wrapping up filming for TVING's original drama 'Yumi's Cells'. On November 5, Lee Yoo Bi sat down with one exclusive media outlet and talked about her ten year long acting career, as well as her friendship with her 'Yumi's Cells' co-star Kim Go Eun. Regarding her ten year long career, Lee Yoo Bi stated, "Ten years seems like a long time, but it actually doesn't feel that long. Rather, it feels like the future will be much longer. Every moment feels special to me. I am happy that I am able to do what I love to do."

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO