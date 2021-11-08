Former MBC PD criticizes the broadcasting station's response to complaints about Lee Mi Joo's 'dumb blonde' character on 'Hangout With Yoo'
MBC is facing criticism for its recent response regarding former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo's "character" on the popular variety program, 'Hangout With Yoo'. Previously, a member of the MBC Fair Broadcast Investigation Committee raised concerns regarding Lee Mi Joo's portrayal on 'Hangout With Yoo'. The committee member stated, "The latest...www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0