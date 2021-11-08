CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Former MBC PD criticizes the broadcasting station's response to complaints about Lee Mi Joo's 'dumb blonde' character on 'Hangout With Yoo'

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBC is facing criticism for its recent response regarding former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo's "character" on the popular variety program, 'Hangout With Yoo'. Previously, a member of the MBC Fair Broadcast Investigation Committee raised concerns regarding Lee Mi Joo's portrayal on 'Hangout With Yoo'. The committee member stated, "The latest...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Yoo Jae Suk Prank Calls Lee Kwang Soo + Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, And Jung Joon Ha Talk About Their Kids’ Dreams

On the November 6 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk made a phone call to an old friend and talked about his children’s dreams. At the start of the episode, Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, and Jung Joon Ha were in the dressing room, waiting for the other cast members (Shin Bong Sun and Mijoo). As they chatted casually, they began to talk about their children’s futures.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lee Ji Hoon's friend to take legal action against YouTuber for defamation of character

Lee Ji Hoon's friend is taking legal action against a YouTuber for defamation of character. As previously reported, Lee Ji Hoon was accused of inviting his friend to the set of the drama 'Sponsor' to threaten staff, his label followed up with an apology, and the actor himself personally denied all allegations he abused his status as a celebrity. His friend has now announced he'll be taking legal action against the rumors concerning himself being threatening on the drama set.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Yoo Bi Talks About Similarities To Her Character In “Yumi’s Cells,” Close Relationship With The Cast, And More

Lee Yoo Bi talked about her role in the recently concluded tvN drama “Yumi’s Cells”!. “Yumi’s Cells” is based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun), told from the perspective of the brain cells in her head controlling her thoughts, feelings, and actions. Lee Yoo Bi plays Ruby, a flirtatious and whimsical yet lovable and affectionate co-worker of Yumi.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoo Jae Suk
Person
Jin Kyung
allkpop.com

Netizens edit Kim Seon Ho out of past '1 Night, 2 Days' group photos

Some netizens have decided to use their skills to edit out actor Kim Seon Ho from past group photos of the '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 cast members. The 4th season of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days', which began in December of 2019, garnered attention from longtime fans of the show for the close bond built between the 6 cast members.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

JYP Entertainment introduces first member of new boy band in teaser 'Origin of Xdinary Heroes' for Jooyeon

JYP Entertainment has unveiled the first member of their upcoming boy band. In this teaser, member Jooyeon appears as a lonesome video gamer tired of malicious comments and online bullying. What happens next seems to change the course of his future, as you can see in the video. Aptly titled 'Origin of Xdinary Heroes', the series of new teasers might tell the backstory of this new band's origins.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

EVERGLOW tease 3rd mini album 'Return of the Girl'

EVERGLOW have revealed their first comeback teaser for 'Return of the Girl'. The teaser image features the 6 members of EVERGLOW standing with their backs turned, and it looks like fans can expect a sci-fi concept. EVERGLOW's third mini album 'Return of the Girl' is set to drop on December 1 KST.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Dumb Blonde#Mbc Pd#Infinity Challenge#My Little Television#Sns
allkpop.com

Lee Yoo Bi talks about her 10-year-long acting career + her friendship with co-star Kim Go Eun after filming for 'Yumi's Cells'

Lee Yoo Bi revealed her thought after wrapping up filming for TVING's original drama 'Yumi's Cells'. On November 5, Lee Yoo Bi sat down with one exclusive media outlet and talked about her ten year long acting career, as well as her friendship with her 'Yumi's Cells' co-star Kim Go Eun. Regarding her ten year long career, Lee Yoo Bi stated, "Ten years seems like a long time, but it actually doesn't feel that long. Rather, it feels like the future will be much longer. Every moment feels special to me. I am happy that I am able to do what I love to do."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Joo Ji Hoon's interview with a German magazine gains attention online

Joo Ji Hoon's interview with a German magazine has caught netizens' eyes. On November 5th, German magazine ICON revealed their interview with Joo Ji Hoon, who was the first Korean artist to adorn the cover of the magazine. One of the questions that the magazine asked was "Do you find it disrespectful when it is said that all Asians look the same?"
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

F.T. Island's Hongki, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung & announcer Lee In Kwon to host 'LoL The Next 2021'

F.T. Island's Hongki, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung, and announcer Lee In Kwon are set to host the 'LoL The Next 2021'. On November 4, SBS TV announced Hongki, Choi Yoo Jung, and Lee In Kwon will be at the helm for the brand new profession gaming show 'Lol The Next 2021'. The series will feature auditions and competitions to discover the next generation of gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

Bob Hearts Abishola's Gina Yashere on the Mixed Response to Morenike's Sexuality: 'It's All About Authenticity'

CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola frequently shows audiences the beauty of the Nigerian culture. Take, for instance, the eponymous couple’s vibrant (and impromptu) destination wedding at the start of Season 3. But during Monday’s episode, when Morenike confides in Kemi her deepest secret, the situational comedy exposes one of the culture’s most unflattering aspects: rampant homophobia. “For me, it’s all about authenticity,” series co-creator Gina Yashere, who plays Kemi, tells TVLine. “Because our cast is half Nigerian, we wanted to do a story about something that is effecting a lot of Nigerians — in and outside of the country.” When Abishola’s niece reveals to Kemi...
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

3 Key Points To Look Out For In Park Hyung Sik And Han Hyo Joo’s New Apocalyptic Thriller “Happiness”

TVING’s new drama “Happiness” is about to make its premiere!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller set in the near future inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Taeyang & Min Hyo Rin's $8.5 million newlywed home revealed

Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin's $8.5 million newlywed home has been revealed. The November 12th episode of 'Entertainment Live' featured the top 1% dream houses owned by stars, and the Taeyang-Min Hyo Rin couple came in at 3rd place. It's said their newlywed home is located in an expensive apartment building located in Hannam-dong, and penthouses in the building sell for at least 10 billion Won ($8,485,903 USD) to up to 15 billion Won ($12,734,862 USD).
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Netflix's Love Hard: Fans all have the same complaint about Nina Dobrev's new film

Netflix's new Christmas film Love Hard dropped on the streaming platform on Friday [5 November], featuring a 10/10 cast lineup including The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev. But, while the film has got us firmly in the Christmas mood, fans have been sharing the same complaint about the movie, and they're not happy with a pretty major plot point.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy