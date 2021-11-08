Gutsy takedown of gunman by Nashville church pastor hailed as ‘heroic’

Church pastor detains gunman

Nashville pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana did a lot more than just deliver a sermon on Sunday.

Ndikumana was leading the congregation in prayer when a man walked to the front and pointed a gun at the congregation. Ndikumana immediately tackled the man to the ground, and managed to grab the gun away with the help of other parishioners.

The gunman, 26-year-old Dezire Baganda, was arrested and is facing more than a dozen counts of aggravated assault. Pastor Ndikumana told reporters “I would say that God used me”.

