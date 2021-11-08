CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Gutsy takedown of gunman by Nashville church pastor hailed as ‘heroic’

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqiFj_0cqFjyll00
Church pastor detains gunman

Nashville pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana did a lot more than just deliver a sermon on Sunday.

Ndikumana was leading the congregation in prayer when a man walked to the front and pointed a gun at the congregation. Ndikumana immediately tackled the man to the ground, and managed to grab the gun away with the help of other parishioners.

The gunman, 26-year-old Dezire Baganda, was arrested and is facing more than a dozen counts of aggravated assault. Pastor Ndikumana told reporters “I would say that God used me”.

App users can see video here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

DALLAS — (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span is set to go on trial in one of the deaths Monday. Billy Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Escape attempt with bedsheets thwarted at Paris prison

PARIS — (AP) — French prison guards thwarted an escape attempt from the Paris region's second-largest jail on Sunday, with French media identifying the would-be escapee as a suspected Islamic State sympathizer who dug a hole in the wall of her cell and rappelled out on knotted sheets. The Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

DALLAS — (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Jogger saves pets, home by alerting California family of fire via doorbell camera

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — A California family is thanking a jogger for saving their pets and home from a fire while they were away. Smoke was coming out of the garage of Courtney Polito’s home in Scotts Valley when the jogger ran up to the front door and rang the doorbell, KSBW reported. Although no one was home, the jogger was able to get Polito’s attention through her Ring camera.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

After final word from attorneys, Rittenhouse jury takes over

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Attorneys were set to make closing arguments Monday at Kyle Rittenhouse's trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Wisconsin, the last word before a jury begins deliberating in a case that underscored Americans' bitter divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing.
KENOSHA, WI
WDBO

UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident

LONDON — (AP) — A blast in a taxi outside a hospital in England that killed a man was caused by an improvised explosive device and is being treated as a terrorist incident, but the motive remains unclear, police said Monday. Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy