PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 35, the league announced today. Blanco registered a goal and an assist to help the Timbers close out their regular season with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC at Providence Park on November 7. Since returning from his ACL injury on June 19, Blanco has tallied seven goals and seven assists for Portland. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native has started in 12 of 24 appearance this season since then. Notably, he has recorded a goal and an assist in eight MLS matches in his career with the Timbers.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO