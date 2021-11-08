CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

3 officers shot, wounded at Wauwatosa hotel recovering

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb say three officers are recovering after they were hit by gunfire while responding to a report of shots fired at a hotel over the weekend.

Wauwatosa police on Monday said the three officers were shot and wounded by a gunman at the Radisson Hotel Saturday night. Authorities initially said two officers were wounded.

Police did not say what may have motivated the shooting.

The officers were investigating a report of gunfire and were directed to the second floor where they found evidence that shots had been fired in a hallway, officials said.

Officers began checking rooms and were met with gunfire from one room, police said. Officers returned fire, however, the male suspect was not struck. Moments later, the man left the room and was taken into custody. Officials said two firearms were recovered from his room.

“I have to tell you that’s no call any chief wants to receive,” Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said of learning his officers had been shot.

Officials identified the suspect as a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The officers who were wounded include a 32-year-old sergeant who suffered two gunshot wounds to a hand and thigh, a 31-year-old sergeant who sustained a graze wound to a foot and a 32-year-old officer who suffered gunshot wounds to a thigh and knee.

“The officers are doing well. They are recovering and they are in good spirits,” MacGillis said.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was activated with the Milwaukee Police Department leading the investigation.

