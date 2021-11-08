Trial for accused killer Jose Colon moved to March

MorgueFile

SUNBURY — The trial for accused killer Jose Colon scheduled for next month is delayed until March in Northumberland County Court.

On Monday, defense attorney Richard J. Fuschino Jr., of Philadelphia, successfully requested that President Judge Charles Saylor postpone the homicide case to have more time to review discovery and evidence. He has only been on the case since June when he replaced attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury.

Given the “seriousness of the case,” Fuschino said he needs more time to prepare for the defense.

Colon, 45, of Shamokin, is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018.

Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.

Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he would start contacting the commonwealth’s witnesses and should be able to schedule everyone within the next two weeks. He said the jury selection would likely take “a bit of time.”

Matulewicz said he would need at least three days for prosecution. Saylor plans to set aside at least two weeks for the case.

Colon remains in the county prison in lieu of $1 million cash bail.