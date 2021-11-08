CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPS November 2021 Meeting highlights

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SPS Governing Council met Wednesday, Nov. 3 to review HOD resolutions and reports related to senior physician issues. Four SPS resolutions were submitted to the HOD for consideration at the meeting. The assembly meeting included a discussion of SPS...

www.ama-assn.org

AMA

James L. Madara, MD, address at the November 2021 Special Meeting of the HOD

In his address to the House of Delegates at the American Medical Association (AMA) November Special Meeting, AMA CEO James L. Madara, MD, talks about the power of trust in a crisis, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, through advocacy, equity and innovation. Download the complete transcript (PDF). Special Meeting of...
EDUCATION
AMA

November 2021 Special Meeting of the HOD: Nov.11 and Nov. 12 Speakers' updates

The Supplemental Report of the Committee on Rules & Credentials (PDF) regarding Late Resolution 1001 will be presented for the consideration of the House during the opening session. The report is also on the business page: https://www.ama-assn.org/house-delegates/special-meeting/business-november-2021-special-meeting-ama-house-delegates. A few people have found the layout of the Friday tote confusing, as...
POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

KEDCO Annual Meeting Highlights Local Initiatives, Recognizes Business & Community Leaders

The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) recently hosted its annual meeting to celebrate economic development initiatives in Kosciusko County, and to recognize businesses and individuals for leadership and contributions to the community. "It’s an exciting time for us to pause to recognize the individuals and organizations throughout Kosciusko County that...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Special Education
hayshighguidon.com

Student Council holds November meeting

Student Council held a monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3 during PRIDE Time in the Lecture Hall. During the meeting, the advisors and officers discussed Homecoming and had a survey that asked about the quality of Homecoming and how it could be improved, and then asked for potential ideas for Indian Call and the next Homecoming.
EDUCATION
AMA

Why court must preserve OSHA’s vaccine mandate

Editor’s note: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has extended the stay on OSHA's vaccination-and-testing standard and ordered that OSHA take no steps to implement or enforce the mandate until further court order. The AMA will continue to be involved in supporting efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be a Requirement for All Americans

As the country adjusts to life in a post-pandemic world, vaccine mandates have become a hotly contested issue. With the number of cases and hospitalizations rebounding across the country, New York City has become the first major city to require proof of vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants, theaters, and other indoor public places.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Billings Gazette

Federal health workers deploy to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

Billings Clinic is getting some help during the latest COVID surge with the arrival of two federal teams of 20 or so people who provide staffing help throughout the organization. On Friday, Nov. 5, an eight-person U.S. Public Health Service team of pharmacists arrived at Billings Clinic and have started...
BILLINGS, MT
AMA

November 2021: Kaplan MCAT stumpers put pre-meds to the test

If you’re preparing for the Medical College Admission Test® (MCAT®),you will want to consult the experts. These selections from Kaplan’s MCAT Question of the Day series can help you sharpen your skills as you prepare to begin your potential journey into medical training. FAQs about med school. Get answers to...
COLLEGES
alleghenycampus.com

SPS hosts biannual Women in Physics conference

Society of Physics Students board members banded together to bring about the return of the biannual Women in Physics conference on Nov. 6. The event — hosted in Carr Hall — sought to create a space for women and minorities in physics and other STEM fields to share the struggles they face breaking into the male-dominated field, according to SPS President Alexis Pleskovitch, ’23.
SOCIETY
AMA

AMA president highlights ongoing COVID challenges, obstacles to care

CHICAGO — Amid more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths per day and approximately 75,000 new cases nationally per week, American Medical Association President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D., today addressed the Special Meeting of the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates and outlined ongoing challenges physicians are facing in the fight against COVID-19. He also praised physicians and other frontline health care workers battling the virus, discussed burnout challenges he sees, highlighted regulatory and bureaucratic obstacles to patient care that the AMA is fighting, and urged Congress to address the looming end-of-year Medicare cuts that could cut payments to physician practices by nearly 10 percent, when they are already struggling due to the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

