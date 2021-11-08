SPS November 2021 Meeting highlights

CHICAGO — Amid more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths per day and approximately 75,000 new cases nationally per week, American Medical Association President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D., today addressed the Special Meeting of the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates and outlined ongoing challenges physicians are facing in the fight against COVID-19. He also praised physicians and other frontline health care workers battling the virus, discussed burnout challenges he sees, highlighted regulatory and bureaucratic obstacles to patient care that the AMA is fighting, and urged Congress to address the looming end-of-year Medicare cuts that could cut payments to physician practices by nearly 10 percent, when they are already struggling due to the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO