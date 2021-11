The stock price of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) – a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders – increased by over 35% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announcing six-month interim data from the “Durasert and Vorolanib in Ophthalmology” (DAVIO) Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, a bioerodible sustained delivery intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The data is being presented today at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting Retina Subspecialty Day in New Orleans by David S. Boyer, M.D., Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and adjunct clinical professor of Ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 HOUR AGO