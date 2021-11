Alec Baldwin took to social media on Monday to share his idea to make film and TV sets that use firearms more safe — hire police officers. The 63-year-old actor has been at the heart of an ongoing debate in Hollywood about the use of real guns during production after an on-set accident involving him left "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded. As investigators look into what caused the deadly incident, specifically how live ammunition made its way onto the set in the first place, many are placing the blame on Baldwin as well as the handful of other people who handled the firearm prior to the accidental shooting incident.

