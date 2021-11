The Litecoin price is facing a sharp decline with a loss of 5.34% heading towards the 9-day moving average. LTC/USD is currently facing the downtrend as the coin keep dropping towards the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, the Litecoin price failed to break above the resistance level of $281 as it’s been restricted from touching the upper boundary of the channel. More so, the buyers may need to keep the price movement above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages so as a clear break of the channel may take the coin up to the nearest resistance level of $300 level.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO