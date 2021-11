Ed Sheeran’s “=” was equal to the task of becoming the pop star’s fourth No. 1 album, as it entered the Billboard 200 on top with 118,000 equivalent album units. On the Billboard Hot 100, Adele said hello to the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row with “Easy on Me.” The bigger news on Billboard’s singles chart, though, might have been Glass Animals finally cracking the top 10 for the first time with “Heat Waves.” The song took 42 weeks from its first entry to reach the top 10, which Billboard says is a record length to get...

