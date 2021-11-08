Princess announces World Cruise departing from Port of LA in January 2024

Port Everglades will almost look like its pre-pandemic self on Saturday, November 6, with six cruise ships sailing with passengers onboard, the port said, in a statement. "Six of our eight cruise terminals will be in use, so it is not the Port's record and the ships will not be filled to capacity, but it will be a sight to behold and is a solid sign of recovery," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. "We have gone from three cruise ships starting up in June and July, to more than 20 ships that will be sailing in November."

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO