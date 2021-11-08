CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess announces World Cruise departing from Port of LA in January 2024

By Susan Carpenter
mynews13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Around the world in 111 days. That’s the itinerary for the Island Princess, which will set sail on a world cruise from the Port of Los Angeles in January 2024. The Princess Cruises’ ship will visit 51 destinations in 27 countries on six continents. What You...

www.mynews13.com

Los Angeles, CA
