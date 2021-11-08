Bethlehem’s outgoing mayor wants to hold the line on taxes, but city faces looming deficit questions. 4 takeaways from his final budget.

In his final budget proposal, Mayor Robert Donchez is proposing a zero tax increase. APRIL GAMIZ/THE MORNING CALL

In his final budget address, Mayor Robert Donchez said he hopes Bethlehem will continue to be the “jewel of the Lehigh Valley” despite the city’s increasing projected deficit.

In his budget proposal, Donchez wants to keep Bethlehem residents from seeing a tax increase, and instead he is proposing the city use federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to cover essential costs, catch up on infrastructure projects and create a community reinvestment fund. Donchez gave his final budget address virtually Friday morning.

The address was Donchez’s last — he was unable to run for a 3rd term as mayor because of term limits. Current city council member J. William Reynolds will take the helm this January after defeating Republican challenger John Kachmar in the election.

City Council members will finalize budget in a series of workshops over the next month and vote on a final proposal Dec. 21.

Here are 4 takeaways from Donchez’s proposal.

No tax increase, rebounding city revenue

The $93.3 million city budget proposal does not include a tax increase for residents. The city is using its American Rescue Plan dollars to fund some of the city’s essential services, helping officials avoid hiking taxes and maintaining the city’s essential services.

The 2021 budget raised taxes by 5% and introduced a yearly, federally mandated stormwater fee. In 2020, Bethlehem’s revenue took a major hit from the pandemic, and the city postponed capital spending and used money from the CARES Act to respond. Now as the U.S. economy recovers, so has the city’s revenue. Donchez said that rebounding revenue is projected to continue into 2022 and that the city’s budget “reflects that belief.”

Looming deficit questions

Donchez’s presentation shows the city’s expenses outpace its revenue growth. The city’s current budget deficit is $2.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $10 million by 2026. Even though the credit rating agency S&P gives Bethlehem an A+, it noted Bethlehem’s increasing debt as a concern.

For the past several years, the city has issued a $5 million bond to cover capital needs, although the city postponed it last year because of financial uncertainty wrought by the pandemic.

Though personnel costs make up more than three quarters of the city’s spending, Donchez pushed back on cutting personnel as a way to decrease the city’s debt. He said that the city currently employs 589, down from 670 in 2010, and that there is “no more room to cut in City Hall.” He also said cutting public safety personnel, which includes police, fire fighters and EMS and accounts for 52% of the city’s total budget, is “not advisable.” Donchez is proposing putting $2 million in federal dollars toward covering part of the city’s personnel costs next year.

Donchez said the city may need a 7% tax increase in the future if it cannot find a way to increase revenues or decrease expenses to close the deficit.

Money for much-needed road repairs and equipment replacement

The city is taking advantage of American Rescue Plan dollars to catch up on much-needed road work projects. Bethlehem Director of Public Works Mike Alkhal reported the city has a $20 million backlog of city streets that need repairs.

“In my 26 years as a Councilman and Mayor, no topic has been brought to my attention more often than streets,” Donchez said, adding that the city’s explosive growth 50 years ago has made it difficult to maintain that aging infrastructure.

The city is proposing $3 million in American Rescue Plan money to fund some of the necessary road repairs without tapping into city reserves or taking out loans. The city is also using $6.5 million in federal dollars to cover its capital needs such as replacing fire trucks that are over 10 years old, repairing City Hall and renovating Bethlehem’s police headquarters.

Community reinvestment fund will help small businesses, nonprofits, housing

Donchez wants to put $1.5 million in a community reinvestment fund as part of the city’s 2022 budget. He initially proposed an $8.5 million rescue fund in a September presentation, and says that proposal still stands. Donchez said that it will be up to the mayor-elect Reynolds, to decide how the remaining $7 million will be doled out.

Donchez said the community reinvestment fund could be used to fund small businesses, nonprofits and housing initiatives in the city. He said that although the city is “anxious” to distribute reinvestment funding, officials will take time to decide how best to award the funds to avoid replicating county programs. Once the program is announced, information on how to apply for community reinvestment funds will be on Bethlehem’s website, Donchez said.

