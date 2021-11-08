CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1457758305774968835. The 76ers have been one of the best teams in basketball this season. They’ve jumped out to an 8-2 record, and they’re currently on a six-game winning streak. That said, the season hasn’t been without hardships....

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (rest) entering league health protocols

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (rest) has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers were already giving Embiid the night off Monday versus the New York Knicks for rest, but now it looks like he will also miss at least Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid will need to either quarantine for ten days or return two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart in order to get cleared. Andre Drummond will fill in as the 76ers' starting center in the meantime. Tobias Harris (protocols) remains sidelined, leaving plenty of usage available on offense.
NBA
numberfire.com

Andre Drummond starting in 76ers' Monday lineup for inactive Joel Embiid (health protocols)

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond is starting in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Drummond will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was recently placed in health protocols. In a matchup against a slow Knicks' team playing with a 98.3 pace, our models project Drummond to score 40.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,500.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James hits Cavs rookie Evan Mobley with the ultimate praise

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley following Friday’s game where the rookie finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Postgame, LeBron had this to say about Mobley. Via Ball is Life:. “He’s going to be a damn good basketball...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner. The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend. Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot...
NBA

