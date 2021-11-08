Popular hibachi and sushi restaurant opening second Lehigh Valley area location

Bang Bang Hibachi Grill & Sushi, which opened in November 2020 at 1519 Lehigh St. in Allentown, is opening a second location at 1465 W. Broad St. in Quakertown. Pictured is the Allentown location, which is located a few doors down from IHOP in the Parkway Center. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call

A year-old Allentown restaurant, serving up hibachi dishes, sushi rolls and other Japanese favorites, is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley region.

Bang Bang Hibachi Grill & Sushi, which opened in November 2020 at 1519 Lehigh St., is opening a second location at 1465 W. Broad St. in Quakertown.

The new restaurant, occupying a renovated space that previously housed Yogurtree Frozen Dessert Café in the Quakertown Plaza, is expected to open in January, according to an employee at the Allentown restaurant.

Bang Bang, owned and operated by Jimmy Wang, serves appetizers such as edamame, teriyaki chicken, vegetable spring rolls and fried or steamed pork dumplings; and nigiri and sashimi such as mackerel, octopus, red clam and red snapper.

About two dozen sushi and hand rolls, $4.50-$5.95, include raw selections like Alaskan, Philadelphia and spicy yellowtail; and non-raw selections such as Boston, California and mango.

Additionally, more than a dozen special rolls, $7.95-$10.95, include raw selections like Soy Kingdom (tuna, salmon, crab and avocado rolled in soy paper) and Summer (spicy tuna, crab and avocado rolled in thin-sliced cucumber); and non-raw selections such as Spider (fried softshell crab, avocado and cucumber) and Shrimp Love (tempura shrimp, cucumber and cream cheese topped with boiled shrimp). Hot and spicy rolls are denoted by a red pepper on the menu.

Hibachi dishes, most under $13, include chicken, steak, scallop, shrimp, salmon, tilapia, noodles, vegetables and various combinations. All hibachi selections include fried rice, vegetables and yum yum sauce.

Bang Bang also serves soups, salads and a wide array of specialty drinks, including bubble tea (coconut, honeydew, matcha and more), fruit green tea (lychee, mango, pineapple and more) and smoothies (banana, peach, passion fruit and more).

The Allentown restaurant, offering online ordering, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sundays. Info: bangbangpa.com ; 610-709-8888.