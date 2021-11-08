CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11_08_21 Five at Five Headlines and Business

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 7 days ago

Ryan Hedrick talks about the five hottest...

www.wfmd.com

enplugged.com

Five Applications of Blockchain Technology in Your Business – Analytics Insight

Machine learning Operations (commonly known as MLOps) is nothing but. Digital twins are spreading in diverse streams based on other. In today’s world, almost everyone is familiar with the term. Join Our Telegram Channel for More Insights. Join. Join Our Telegram Channel for More Insights. Join. Join Our Telegram Channel...
TECHNOLOGY
wfmd.com

Md. Retailers Association Predicts ‘Highest Sales On Record’ For This Year’s Holiday Shopping

But supply chain issues could play a part. Annapolis, Md (KM) The holiday shopping season could be a very profitable one this year for retailers. “We’re actually predicting the highest sales on record ever for this year,” says Caliey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association. “And the numbers were looking are somewhere between an 8.5% and a 10% increase which I think will be surprising for folks.”
MARYLAND STATE
midlandtxedc.com

Insights On The Five Stages Of Small Business Growth

Even during the best of times, starting a small business is tough. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it became a quest for survival. While roughly one-third of small businesses were closed amid the lockdowns, many have reopened their doors or launched anew as consumer demand roars back. Each of the 31.7...
SMALL BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Five Star Business Finance files for Rs 2,752 crore IPO

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Non-Banking Financial Company, Five Star Business Finance Limited (FSBFL) has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,752 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO is a complete offer...
BUSINESS
Albany Business Review

Five deals, five Capital Region golf courses

Five golf courses around the Capital Region have sold since this past summer, with owners planning to upgrade the grounds, clubhouses, cart paths and other amenities.
GOLF
nobhillgazette.com

Five Questions: Business Trip And Tome

Silicon Valley success stories often focus on men. A new book by Maryles Casto is helping to change that narrative. It’s a rare interview that the subject is just as prepared to question me as I am her, but that was clearly the case when I started talking to Maryles Casto, who thought to first ask me about my travel writing — and how it was I knew I wanted to be a writer in the first place. It’s the keen line of questioning I’d soon turn on her for the interview that follows as well as a clear window into an entrepreneur who always took the time to connect with people as she grew Casto Travel from a boutique Los Altos agency to a $200 million business with 15 locations across the country and that companies like Apple and Intel counted on. It’s quite a trajectory for any Silicon Valley CEO and nothing less of an exceptional one for Casto, whose career began as a flight attendant in her native Philippines.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Merced Sun-Star

Merced jeweler closing after five decades doing business. What led to the decision?

When Richard Peraino’s father Vince first went into business, Richard Nixon was president, Carole King ruled the Billboard charts — and an intrepid-yet-unknown new filmmaker named Steven Spielberg had released his first feature film. There aren’t many businesses who can say they’ve survived for that long — having navigated storms...
MERCED, CA
vmware.com

How Five Global Organizations Met Their Business Goals with Multi-Cloud

Organizations today are embracing multi-cloud to compound the benefits of the public cloud model. With multi-cloud, IT teams are unlocking the unique benefits of different cloud providers while maintaining flexibility and agility in a world of rapidly evolving business needs. The benefits of multi-cloud do not come automatically, however. Organizations...
ECONOMY

