11_08_21 Five at Five Headlines and Business

Silicon Valley success stories often focus on men. A new book by Maryles Casto is helping to change that narrative. It’s a rare interview that the subject is just as prepared to question me as I am her, but that was clearly the case when I started talking to Maryles Casto, who thought to first ask me about my travel writing — and how it was I knew I wanted to be a writer in the first place. It’s the keen line of questioning I’d soon turn on her for the interview that follows as well as a clear window into an entrepreneur who always took the time to connect with people as she grew Casto Travel from a boutique Los Altos agency to a $200 million business with 15 locations across the country and that companies like Apple and Intel counted on. It’s quite a trajectory for any Silicon Valley CEO and nothing less of an exceptional one for Casto, whose career began as a flight attendant in her native Philippines.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO