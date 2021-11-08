Suspected Serial Killer Accused Of 6 Murders Arrested

Photo: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

A 25-year-old man accused of killing at least six people in St. Louis and Kansas City has been arrested. Authorities said they have linked Perez Reed to two murders and one shooting in St. Louis City and two homicides in St. Louis County. Reed reportedly used the same .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol in those shootings.

Investigators also said that Reed is suspected of killing two people in an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas. All of the killings occurred in September and October.

Authorities said that most of his victims were women who were involved in sex work, while other victims were known to dress as women. Several of the victims were shot in the back of their heads. Investigators have not determined a motive for the murders.

Reed was taken into custody by FBI agents and has been charged with one federal count of transporting firearms across state lines with the intent to commit a felony. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Reed is being held in a federal detention center on a $2 million bond.