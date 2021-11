The music world suffered a great tragedy over the weekend when eight people were killed during a crowd crush that occurred during a Travis Scott concert at the rapper's Astroworld Festival in Houston. In the aftermath of the event, a Linkin Park fan posted video of the band's Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington stopping a show in order to help a person in the moshpit who had fallen amongst the masses and the video has since gone viral on Twitter as people react to the recent tragedy.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO