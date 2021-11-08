Join the City of Austin and the Parks and Recreation Department for the Veterans Pocket Park Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 9:30 a.m. at 2200 Veterans Dr. This is an outdoor park event, please dress comfortably. There is limited parking on the street near the site.

About The Veterans Pocket Park

The Veterans Pocket Park project objective is to enhance the exhibition of three war memorials by relocating them to Veterans Park at the intersection of Atlanta and Veterans Drive, adjacent to the American Legion. The project will create a setting for the monuments that expresses a respectful and peaceful sense of place. In addition, the project will also incorporate additional space for potential future memorials. The design allocates space for events which may include ceremonies, dedications and local, regional, and national holiday observances. The display of the monuments will be fully accessible. This includes the ability to touch and read inscriptions on any part of a memorial as intended. The design of the park addresses accessibility from Atlanta Street and Veterans Drive and maximizes accessibility throughout while being sensitive to the display of war memorials. For more information, view the Veterans Pocket Park project page.