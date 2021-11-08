CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans Pocket Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 7 days ago

Join the City of Austin and the Parks and Recreation Department for the Veterans Pocket Park Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 9:30 a.m. at 2200 Veterans Dr. This is an outdoor park event, please dress comfortably. There is limited parking on the street near the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFZv4_0cqFWKR400

About The Veterans Pocket Park

The Veterans Pocket Park project objective is to enhance the exhibition of three war memorials by relocating them to Veterans Park at the intersection of Atlanta and Veterans Drive, adjacent to the American Legion. The project will create a setting for the monuments that expresses a respectful and peaceful sense of place. In addition, the project will also incorporate additional space for potential future memorials. The design allocates space for events which may include ceremonies, dedications and local, regional, and national holiday observances. The display of the monuments will be fully accessible. This includes the ability to touch and read inscriptions on any part of a memorial as intended. The design of the park addresses accessibility from Atlanta Street and Veterans Drive and maximizes accessibility throughout while being sensitive to the display of war memorials. For more information, view the Veterans Pocket Park project page.

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Middletown Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two years without a library, Middletown officially has a new place to check out books. The Middletown Library celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning as it reopened at its new location on Shelbyville Road across from Kroger. The 5,200-square-foot building features sections for kids...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fountain Hills Times

Chamber plans ribbon cutting

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of its facilities on Thursday, Nov. 18, beginning at 12 noon. The Chamber, 16837 E. Palisades Blvd., has undergone a major overhaul, with the building’s exterior and interior being redesigned and modernized. “The Fountain Hills Chamber...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
WFMJ.com

Rescue Mission holds ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrates opening of new building

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new building Friday afternoon. The new building has several features such as dining rooms, play areas for children, dorms and a sanctuary for worship. Officials such as Doug Gough of the Rescue Mission Board of Directors say they're amazed to see it all come together.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Kroc Center's water park/fitness center set for Saturday ribbon-cutting before Dec. 4 debut

ASHLAND — The Salvation Army Kroc Center is gearing up for the grand opening of its new, indoor water park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center’s $7.7 million, 21,000 square-foot center includes a water park and a fitness center. Construction, which started May 2020, was scheduled to be completed by this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic held up work.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocket Park#War Memorials#Parks And Recreation#Atlanta#The American Legion
lascrucesbulletin.com

City, AARP cut the ribbon on new outdoor fitness park

AARP and City of Las Cruces officials cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27, on a brand-new outdoor fitness park at Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Road. The fitness park is sponsored by AARP in partnership with the city. Those attending included Mayor Ken Miyagishima, City Councilors Johana Bencomo (the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
moreheadstate.edu

Butler Park ribbon cutting held

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Nov. 11, to commemorate the opening of Butler Park, a green space on campus named after the residence hall that once stood at the site. In 2019, the Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) music sorority held a tree planting to commemorate...
MOREHEAD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Review

Ribbon cut for KAD Staffing

KAD Staffing Co., 512 Roderick St. (in the Petroleum Center), Morgan City, held a ribbon-cutting Saturday. KAD has more than 80 years of combined experience in the shipyard industry. CEO David Acosta owned a shipyard for 22 years and his son, KAD President Blake Acosta, grew up working with him to learn the ins and outs of the industry. KAD specializes in the shipyard sector, but also provides offshore labor while looking forward to adding more to its portfolio. Cutting the ribbon were David and Blake Acosta while surrounded by staff, family, St. Mary Chamber of Commerce officials, city of Morgan City representatives and well-wishers. KAD is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
MORGAN CITY, LA
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

UPDATE: Veterans Day ceremony moved to Street, Park and Rec Building in Kaukauna

Kaukauna Veterans Memorial Park Ring of Honor. City of Kaukauna photo. UPDATE: Due to the forecasted inclement weather for Thursday, the Veterans Day Ceremony that was scheduled to be at the Ring of Honor has been moved to the Community Room at the Street, Park and Recreation Building – 207 Reaume Avenue – (next to the Fire Department).
KAUKAUNA, WI
unionnewsdaily.com

Roselle Park cuts ribbon on newly renovated youth center

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Mayor Joseph Signorello III was joined by members of the Roselle Park Borough Council, Union County Board of County Commissioners Chairperson Alexander Mirabella, members of the borough administration and the Signorello family on Saturday, Oct. 23, to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated and rededicated Anthony Signorello Youth Center.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
yarmouth.ma.us

Yarmouth DPW Building Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House

There will be a Yarmouth DPW Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on November 20th from 10am-12pm. The event will take place at the new DPW facility located at 74 Town Brook Road. Please join us to see the new improvements!. To watch a video outlining the building upgrades, please...
YARMOUTH, MA
panolian.com

Grace for Today Ribbon Cutting

James and Denise Corbett, owners of Grace for Today Homecare and Adult Life Center held a ribbon cutting for their location on Hwy. 51S last Thursday, Nov. 3. The Corbetts have been operating since 2018 and their new location will provide them opportunities to service an aging population in their six-county coverage area. Joining the couple were Pastor Michael Hickmon and wife Paulette, Mayor Hal Ferrell, Julie Hudson with Planters Bank, CPA Jan Hudson, Connie Henry, Heather Callahan, and daughters Dynyel and Roleisha, father Ruby Presley, along with staff and clients of Grace for Today. Panola Partnership officials organized the event and were well represented with ambassadors.
HEALTH SERVICES
kfmo.com

Ribbon Cutting for Boyd and Associates

(Farmington, MO) The Parkland officially has a new public accountant located in Farmington after a Tuesday ribbon cutting for Boyd and Associates Certified Public Accountants. The owner of the business, John Boyd, says he's excited to be serving the Parkland with a wide variety of accounting services.
FARMINGTON, MO
WPFO

Portland opens brand-new roundabout with ribbon cutting ceremony

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new roundabout in Portland is lit up Monday night after the city held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony late in the afternoon. Construction on the "Deering's Corner Roundabout" started in April 2020, turning a six-leg intersection into a five-leg roundabout. It also features an art installation in...
PORTLAND, ME
Bladen Journal

Ribbon cutting next week for Greene’s Lake & Conservation Park

ELIZABETHTOWN — Wednesday of next week at 3 p.m. will be the date and time of the ribbon cutting for Greene’s Lake & Conservation Park. The garden spot at 337 Aviation Parkway, adjacent to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery is a project of the town of Elizabethtown assisted by the state of North Carolina through the Parks & Recreation Trust Fund, and through the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

89
Followers
802
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy