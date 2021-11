LAS VEGAS, NV, November 11th, 2021 - The lack of availability of semiconductor microchips has caused the market of new and used vehicles to fluctuate. Prices are going up for used cars due to the obstacles the semiconductor shortages are manifesting for the worlds manufacturing supply chains of automobiles. Aside from the reduced availability of new cars, the trade-in value for older vehicles increased about twenty-one percent for the month of March according to Edmunds. Car shoppers can benefit from this scenario confident their trade-in values will be higher, however, the same unexpected chip shortage is causing the price of the average used vehicle purchase price to increase.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO