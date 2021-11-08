CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

SNL Airs Bizarre Clown-Themed Abortion Skit

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNF7l_0cqFV9qX00

A Saturday Night Live sketch featured comedian Cecily Strong advocating for abortion rights while dressed as a clown named Goober.

“I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my twenty-third birthday. Clowns have been helping each other end their pregnancies since the caves. It’s gonna happen so it ought to be safe, legal, and accessible.”

The comedian narrated her experience of having an abortion just before turning 23. Her story was interspersed with clown jokes such as inhaling helium, tying an animal balloon, and squirting water from a fake flower.

“It’s a rough subject, so we’re gonna do fun clown stuff to make it more palatable. Wee!” Strong exclaimed, in character.

The comedian described visiting a doctor early in her pregnancy and the relief she felt when the doctor made her feel that she wasn’t an “awful person” and that her “life wasn’t over.” Strong continued, while tying an animal balloon, “clown abortion was legalized in Clown v. Wade in 1973!”

She explains how “excited and relieved” people are when they discover that their friends have also had abortions. “Wow, we kept this secret for so long despite being so grateful and happy. Honka honka!” Strong said while squeezing a small horn.

CNN’s Brian Stelter praised the performance, noting that he needed to watch it twice to “fully appreciate” it. Stelter’s article on the comedy sketch mentioned reviews of the bit, one of which hailed it as an “instant classic.”

“This skit is like if Samantha Bee and Hannah Gadsby mind-melded to create the unfunniest thing in human history. That’s how bad it is,” Ben Shapiro wrote on Twitter.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Nov. 1 on Texas’ Heartbeat Act, which effectively bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The court will hear arguments on Dec. 1 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case which directly challenges Roe v. Wade.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 1

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Manchin: Lawmakers ‘Can No Longer Ignore’ The ‘Threat’ Of Inflation

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that lawmakers can no longer ignore worsening inflation, which consumer data showed hit a 30-year high. “By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” Manchin said in a tweet. “From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

's 'Weekend Update' sends in a clown to make abortion real talk 'more palatable'

Everyone is talking about abortion — whether it's bad or fine, if it should be legal and under what conditions, whether offering bounties for turning in people who help a woman procure an abortion is a legitimate use of government power — but everyone is also mostly talking around abortion, Cecily Strong highlighted on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." And she made her point as "Goober the Clown, who had an abortion when she was 23."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
AL.com

Dana Hall McCain: SNL’s distasteful attempt to make abortion funny

This is an opinion column. The extent to which our public discourse is coarsening and our hearts are hardening is sometimes stunning. Take-your-breath-away stunning. That’s how I felt after watching Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong’s “Goober the Clown (who had an abortion when she was 23)” skit on last week’s show.
TV & VIDEOS
energy941.com

SNL Mocks Texas Abortion Ban

In a clown suit, Cecily Strong appeared on Weekend Update to defend abortion rights. Goober, the clown, had an abortion at 23 years old, the actress says in the skit before getting down to real serious abortion talk. She said, “I wish I didn’t have to do this because my...
TEXAS STATE
mighty990.com

Megan Basham on SNL’s Pro-Abortion Skit: ‘Completely Over the Rails’

Megan Basham, an entertainment reporter for The Daily Wire, joined Tim and Ben on Wake Up Memphis Wednesday to talk about the pro-abortion “Saturday Night Live” skit. Cecily Strong played Goober the Clown, who had an abortion at age 23. The character nonchalantly made balloon animals while being interviewed about it.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong slams Texas abortion law in skit

After a strong debut of a new Trump impersonator, and taking Aaron Rodgers to task for his vaccine stance, Saturday Night Live turned to comedian Cecily Strong for a shall we say, on the red clown nose defense of abortion rights while playing a character named Goober the Clown on "Weekend Update."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Hannah Gadsby
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
Cecily Strong
TODAY.com

Cecily Strong's 'clown abortion' SNL sketch prompts women to share their stories

Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong's latest performance has everyone talking about abortion in a totally new way. Playing "Goober the Clown, who had an abortion when she was 23," Strong appeared on SNL's "Weekend Update" in full clown costume to, as co-host Colin Jost said, "cheer us up" following U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in two cases challenging Texas' latest abortion restriction — a 6-week abortion ban that outlaws the procedure before most people even know they're pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Snl#Cnn#The Supreme Court
Primetimer

Cecily Strong's clown abortion SNL "Weekend Update" sketch is a game-changer -- one of the starkest political critiques in the show’s recent history

Before Strong's "Goober the Clown" sketch, Saturday Night Live, for the most part, has sidestepped saying the unsayable, opting instead to stick "to its long-running habit of doing straightforward comedic imitations and letting the real-life, absurdist politics speak for themselves under cover of parody," says Aja Romano. "What becomes clear over the course of the bit is that this may well be Strong’s own personal anecdote, too," adds Romano. "As it’s related between clown gags, it’s a reminder that some things do go unsaid in American life, but they might not be the ones we hear the usual suspects yell about. Throughout the skit, Strong ineffectually tries to clown — her spinning bow tie winds up tilting vertically, her attempt at making a balloon animal results in failure, and her clown horn refuses to honk. This plays out alongside her visible agitation over being a 'clown' who must continually discuss abortion because of increasingly restrictive abortion legislation around the country. The effect is twofold: As she continues the sketch, the words “clown abortion” become increasingly discomfiting and absurd, arguably highlighting the absurdity of extreme anti-abortion rhetoric. The clown conceit itself becomes increasingly flimsy and hard to maintain. When she realizes her horn isn’t working, she riffs for a few seconds, then apparently ad-libs 'I’m not a clown' before soldiering on. The admission, tossed out as an aside, lands like a small explosion, a sobering release of tension...When they’re able to — despite the barriers in place — there’s a real kind of relief and communion, and the retelling of her experience seems cathartic. The tone of the sketch shifts into a gentle reminder that the abortion debate impacts real people, human beings whose voices and stories are rarely heard as the war over their bodies rages on around them."
TV & VIDEOS
Vox

Let’s talk about Cecily Strong’s game-changing “clown abortion” skit

There’s an idea, particularly popular with some comedians, that the very point of comedy is to say the unsayable, to push boundaries and envelopes by articulating uncomfortable truths. Dave Chappelle embodied this recently in his controversial Netflix comedy special The Closer, his sixth for the streaming giant in which he (once again) takes up the question of how we should treat trans people and concludes (once again) that the answer is “none too carefully.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Jonathan Majors’ Hosting Debut

Continuing this season of new hosts and comedic experimentation, this week’s “Saturday Night Live” saw “The Harder They Fall” star Jonathan Majors take on first-time hosting duty. And not just any first-time hosting duty, as he had to do so with Taylor Swift as the heavily-buzzed-about music guest. Host: Jonathan Majors One thing to really appreciate about this new season of “SNL,” in all of its freshness and newness, is the fact that it’s not relying on gimmicks for its opening monologues. While a scripted Q&A, a Studio 8H tour, or even the occasional musical number can be fun, the past few...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Kids Stories - SNL

Talk show hosts (Jonathan Majors, Kenan Thompson) welcome parents and their children on the show to share their kids' creepy stories. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JonathanMajors...
KIDS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy