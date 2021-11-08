CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin’s Airport Sees Continued Pandemic Rebound

newsradioklbj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a busy October in which the 13th-busiest day in history was recorded, officials Monday released the latest snapshot of passenger traffic for the entire month of September at Austin-Bergstrom...

www.newsradioklbj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
Austin American-Statesman

'It's a reset:' Austin's hotel market rebounding from COVID-19 devastation

After the coronavirus dealt Austin hotels a devastating blow in 2020, rooms are now back in demand and the industry is ready to look ahead, industry experts say. "As we talk to people in the lobby, they're excited to get out try new things, whether it's food, music or events," said Fernando Estala, director of sales and marketing at Austin Marriott Downtown. "It's a reset for everyone, including hotels."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
simpleflying.com

Attractive Airport: Seven Airlines Fly From Los Angeles To Austin

Austin to Los Angeles is the USA’s 22nd largest market in November when measured in non-stop flights. There are 416 departures each way and up to 15 flights will take off in each direction daily. Not only is the airport pair Austin’s largest, but it is also served non-stop by a whopping seven airlines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
mynews13.com

Monroe airport seeing county's growth reflected in operations

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s growth in the last 10 years is being felt in other sectors of the economy outside home buying and building. New census data shows roughly 37,000 more people live in the county now compared to 10 years ago. The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport is seeing...
UNION COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#United#Allegiant And Jet Blue
alaskareporter.com

Anchorage airport, hotels see tourism numbers rebound

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest airport saw a big jump in summer passengers compared to the 2020 season, when the pandemic kept many people at home. More than 877,000 passengers traveled through the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport between May and September this year compared to the same time last year, Anchorage television station KTUU reported.
johnnyjet.com

Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

How To Navigate Through The New TSA Security Setup At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make screening more efficient by moving different types of travelers through different parts of the terminal. The airport has three security screening areas. One is at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal (the side that faces the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side that faces the concourses). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A concourse. In the map below, the yellow areas are places in the terminal where...
DENVER, CO
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
BoardingArea

U.S. Airlines’ Updated Measurement Limits For Personal & Carry On Bags

With so many airlines charging for checked luggage, more and more people are trying to stuff as much as they can into their carry-on and personal bags. And even for that, they don’t make it easy – there are no set standards for the size those bags can be, so what may “count” as a carry-on bag on one airline might be a bag you have to gate check on another airline because it’s too big.
LIFESTYLE
KVUE

City council approves new upgrade to Austin's airport

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution spending more money on the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). More passengers than ever are traveling through AUS, which has led to longer than usual lines at security. At Thursday's meeting, council members approved no more than $1.5 million...
AUSTIN, TX
ftnnews.com

Munich Airport Sees Further Upturn in Transatlantic Travel

The end of strict US entry restrictions for European travelers on Monday has further boosted transatlantic travel at Munich Airport, with Lufthansa resumed flights to Miami for the first time in addition to the routes it has already begun operating again this year. Flights from Munich will land in the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy