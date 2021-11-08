CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.N. Aid Chief Says Myanmar Deteriorating, Security Council Meets

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar was deteriorating with more than 3 million people in need of life-saving aid due to a growing conflict and failing economy. The U.N. Security Council also met behind closed-doors on Monday...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

UN Security Council expresses concern about Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK -- The United Nations Security Council has issued a statement expressing deep concern about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using lethal force against opponents. The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be conducting a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

U.N. Security Council blacklists three Houthis in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council blacklisted three Houthi leaders on Wednesday for threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, subjecting them to a global asset freeze and travel ban and a targeted arms embargo. The 15 council members agreed by consensus to impose sanctions on...
WORLD
Washington Post

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”. Martin...
CHINA
US News and World Report

U.N. Security Council Calls for End to Ethiopia Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Ethiopia and for talks on a lasting ceasefire as the 15-member body expressed deep concern in a rare statement about the expansion and intensification of military clashes. The council also "called for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Marietta Daily Journal

UN Security Council to meet Friday to discuss Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations Security Council was set to meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Ethiopia, where a conflict between the government and rebels has been escalating in recent weeks, dpa learned from diplomatic sources on Thursday. At the request of Mexico, the 15-member council was...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

U.S. former diplomat Richardson meets Myanmar junta chief

(Reuters) – Former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson held talks with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation in the country, state media said, a rare meeting for a military chief who has faced diplomatic isolation since he launched a coup in February. State-run MRTV showed...
WORLD
US News and World Report

US Journalist Jailed in Myanmar for Nearly 6 Months Is Freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, was freed and on his way home Monday, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said. Fenster, the managing editor of...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#U N Security Council#U N#Reuters#The U N Security Council
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

US says Syria airstrike investigated by NY Times 'legitimate'

The US Central Command said Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the death of dozens of non-combatants. The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria -- sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy -- dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near the Islamic State group bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children. The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike." Drawing from confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved and officials with top security clearance, The New York Times found that the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State," albeit never publicly acknowledged by the US military.
MILITARY
International Business Times

US Journalist Jailed In Myanmar 'Cared A Lot About Truth': Colleague

An American journalist jailed for 11 years by Myanmar's junta is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP, as he faces a second trial for sedition and terrorism. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in...
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy