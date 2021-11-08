CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

11_08_21 Erosion of Free Speech and Astroworld

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 7 days ago

(Barrett News Media) According to Fox News, the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel & Enterprise

Suppressing free speech is no one’s right

Given the display of violent intolerance that occurred on Boston Common Sunday, we can only assume those involved don’t think much of the eloquent defense of free speech espoused by an enlightened French philosopher-writer-historian before that concept was enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That man for...
BOSTON, MA
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy: Man paralyzed at 2017 show feels 'tremendous sadness,' attorney says

Kyle Green, who was paralyzed after attending a Travis Scott concert in 2017, said he is feeling "tremendous sadness" following the Astroworld tragedy. On Friday, the crowd at the outdoor Houston festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by the rapper, squeezing fans so tightly together that they couldn’t breathe or move their arms. Eight people were killed in the chaos, over 300 were treated at a field hospital on site, and at least 13 others were hospitalized. The show, which was attended by some 50,000 people, is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Gazette

Josh Hawley calls 'liberal media' the 'gatekeepers' of free speech

Josh Hawley said the "liberal media" wants control over the entire industry and that Big Tech centralizes the power for them. The senator, a Missouri Republican, accused "left-wing" journalists of being "gatekeepers" who don't solely "report on the facts" like the public wants them to. "The liberal media want to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Blade

To the editor: Voting rights, free speech under attack

In this season of dark shadows and gray skies, the weather is not the only thing for us to fear. There is a strong political howl out there that threatens each and every one of us no matter who we vote for. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is a strong proponent of trying to prohibit certain Americans from voting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Urban Milwaukee

Free Speech Champion Rep. Sortwell Blocks Facebook Comments

Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) turned off comments on his official Facebook page this week after a report from the Green Bay Press-Gazette revealed on Wednesday that the Green Bay Police Department had recommended he be charged for child abuse in 2013 but the Brown County District Attorney never filed charges.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#Astroworld#Erosion#Fox News#Barrett News Media#Project Veritas
williamsrecord.com

With free speech under attack at MIT, Williams must commit to free speech

In higher education, academic freedom and a tolerance for a variety of perspectives are vital. However, time and time again colleges and universities bend to the will of social media pressure and undermine this core mission. This semester, MIT made national headlines when it canceled the appearance of University of Chicago’s Dorian Abbot, a prominent climate scientist and geophysicist who was set to give a prestigious public lecture at the university. After Abbot’s writings in opposition to affirmative action in faculty hiring and university admissions garnered attention on social media, throngs of progressive Twitter academics and activists demanded that MIT cancel the event and prevent Abbot from speaking. Even though the lecture was focused on his work in the climate sciences and had no relation to the topic of affirmative action, his opponents derided Abbot as an oppressive choice who was contradictory to the core principles of the university.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Sean Hannity left red faced after live shout out to Virginia Republicans falls flat

Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Why might a judge be going easy on Kyle Rittenhouse? I have a theory

I was in England during the 2016 US election. While the most frequent question my British friends asked me was, “Donald Trump? Really?”, a close second was, “Why is your ballot so bloody long?” And it’s true, Americans vote for a lot of offices — county assessor, school board, who runs the water department — that most countries do not elect, for good reason. Ask yourself if you are truly qualified to hire a coroner.Perhaps no elected office stands out so drastically as does that of judge. To my British friends, and the rest of the world, the idea of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Police ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Pleaded for Help as Trump Train Harassed Campaign Bus, Lawsuit Says

“No, we’re not going to do it.” That was the reply a San Marcos police officer gave a 911 dispatcher who informed him that the 2020 Biden campaign was requesting an escort for their bus while a caravan of Trump supporters was trying to run them off the road, according to 911 transcripts cited in a lawsuit obtained by The Texas Tribune. Police in other Texas towns did respond to the campaign staffers’ requests for an escort, but they left as the bus crossed jurisdictions from New Braunfels, Texas, into San Marcos, where the campaign had a scheduled event. When the...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy