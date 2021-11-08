Sisanie Shares Her Emotional 29-Hour Birth Story With Baby Siveya

Photo: Credit: @cgphotographyla / OAWRS

Sisanie is back from maternity leave! Sisanie returned to the show with Ryan Seacrest on November 8 after welcoming her third child, daughter Siveya , in August and shared her birth story.

Sisanie, who had a c-section with twins Aiza and Maxon, was in labor for 29 hours and wanted to experience childbirth so opted for a VBAC this time.

"I wanted to experience childbirth, that was just a dream of mine," Sisanie shared. "[But] when you're in the 27th hour you think to yourself, 'Why did I do this?'" Sisanie added, revealing that she "actually stopped contracting" which is very rare and that was when she thought she'd have to have another c-section.

To add to the matter, Sisanie's epidural wasn't working!

"The button was broken," Sisanie shared. "So then she did it manually and that's when I did feel the epidural. … Like, 'Oh, what a difference!'"

Listen back to Sisanie's full story below and join us in welcoming Sisanie back!