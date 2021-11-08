CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's Turnpike Goes Cashless In Area That Was Still Accepting Cash

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDeFY_0cqFU2hf00
Photo: CBS 12

If you take the Turnpike north of the Lantana toll plaza and through the Treasure Coast, you'll no longer be able to use cash.

As of Monday, the stretch of Turnpike between the Lantana plaza and the Three Lakes Plaza in St. Cloud is an all-electronic tolling system that only allows toll collection through SunPass or "pay by plate," which means you'll receive a bill by mail.

The SunPass transponder will save you the fees that come with "pay by plate."

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Money, money, money: South Florida lines up for cash from Biden’s infrastructure plan

Billions of dollars are up for grabs, a veritable pot of gold that’s coming down the pike as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. It’s too soon to say exactly which projects will get approved, but the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is meant to funnel billions into fixing the nation’s aging highways, bridges, water pipes and sewer lines, improving public ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lantana, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Plaza#Turnpike Goes Cashless#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

Man dies jumping off boat trying to catch football in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. - Authorities say a California man has died after he dove off a pontoon boat into shallow waters while trying to catch a football in the Florida Keys. Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff's officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water Saturday, but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy