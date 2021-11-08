Florida's Turnpike Goes Cashless In Area That Was Still Accepting Cash

Photo: CBS 12

If you take the Turnpike north of the Lantana toll plaza and through the Treasure Coast, you'll no longer be able to use cash.

As of Monday, the stretch of Turnpike between the Lantana plaza and the Three Lakes Plaza in St. Cloud is an all-electronic tolling system that only allows toll collection through SunPass or "pay by plate," which means you'll receive a bill by mail.

The SunPass transponder will save you the fees that come with "pay by plate."