Broward County, FL

Congressional Special Primary Still Up In The Air

By Joel Malkin
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The two leading Democrats in the Congressional District 20 primary, as well as those living in the district, will have to wait several days to find out who won.

After machine and manual recounts, health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick holds a 5-vote lead over Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness.

Elections officials will now wait for all overseas ballots to be received by Friday. All of those that were postmarked by Election Day last Tuesday will be counted.

The race is for the seat formerly held by the late Alcee Hastings and the winner of the primary is expected to face Republican primary winner Jason Mariner in November, though there are now questions as to whether the convicted felon was eligible to run.

WKYC

Shontel Brown wins special election in Ohio's 11th Congressional District

CLEVELAND — Ohio's 11th Congressional District officially has a new representative. Democrat Shontel Brown has been elected to replace Marcia L. Fudge in Congress, eight months after Fudge left to become U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and chair of the county Democratic Party was considered a massive favorite in the heavily left-leaning district that includes parts of Cleveland and Akron, and earned a huge victory over Republican Laverne Gore.
OHIO STATE
Daily Iberian

Louisiana’s fall election includes three special legislative primaries

(The Center Square) – Louisiana’s fall election will take place Saturday after a five-week delay and includes three special state legislative primaries that could decide the districts' final officeholders. Gov. John Bel Edwards postponed the originally scheduled Oct. 9 elections because of Hurricane Ida, giving organizers, candidates and voters more...
LOUISIANA STATE
