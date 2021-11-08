Congressional Special Primary Still Up In The Air

Photo: Getty Images

The two leading Democrats in the Congressional District 20 primary, as well as those living in the district, will have to wait several days to find out who won.

After machine and manual recounts, health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick holds a 5-vote lead over Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness.

Elections officials will now wait for all overseas ballots to be received by Friday. All of those that were postmarked by Election Day last Tuesday will be counted.

The race is for the seat formerly held by the late Alcee Hastings and the winner of the primary is expected to face Republican primary winner Jason Mariner in November, though there are now questions as to whether the convicted felon was eligible to run.