Melbourne producer Pretty Girl has released her new EP Middle Ground. The four-track project comes with two previously released tunes that get knitted together into the EP. It opens with “Arc,” a table-setter for what the EP will sound like. It combines some light breakbeats with soft synths and her voice to provide a different element to many melodic house tracks. That same gentle warmth is carried over into “Empathy” that often feels just out of reach, but still comforting. “Lavender” brings back some of those skittering breaks, while still staying melodic and somewhat mellow, though the kick drums on this one add a nice dose of energy.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO