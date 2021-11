Look, let’s be honest for a second. The Smurfs, as in the franchise as a whole, is not very good. The cartoons were boring as hell. The modern movies made Paul Blart: Mall Cop look like the freaking Shawshank Redemption. The games released over the past few decades were bad at best and the underground foundation for a bargain bin at worst. And now we have a new one. Even though, as I’ve previously mentioned, I am a sucker for licensed games, I had no hope for The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf to be anything but bad. Shockingly, it wasn’t. It wasn’t good either, but just the fact that it was so aggressively average might actually make it the best Smurfs product ever made.

