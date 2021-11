MARVEL’s Avengers paid XP boosters will be no more, as SQUARE ENIX backtracks on their decision to sell Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors. Back in October, MARVEL’s Avengers joined the Xbox Game Pass service, making it available for free for a wider audience. However, SQUARE ENIX used this as an opportunity to rake in more money, offering MARVEL’s Avengers XP boosters as purchasable content in the game. Fans were quick to point out that Crystal Dynamics and SQUARE ENIX originally promised fans when the game was announced that the only purchasable content for the game will be cosmetics. Hence, fans called them out for going back on their word by offering XP boosters as purchasable content.

