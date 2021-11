Vin Diesel is airing some of the famiglia’s dirty laundry on Instagram. Diesel posted an impassioned plea to fellow Hollywood Big Strong Boy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, asking the actor to return to the Fast & Furious franchise for its concluding film. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other.” The alleged feud between Diesel and Johnson has been the subject of much speculation over the years of the Fast saga. Johnson spun off his character in the film Hobbs & Shaw and hasn’t shown up for regular car-stunt duty since.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO