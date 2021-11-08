CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.

