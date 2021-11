It's been a successful decade on the hardwood at Eastern Washington University, and the Eagles are moving forward with their accomplished lineage. When it was announced in March that then-head coach Shantay Legans would be leaving the Eagles for the University of Portland, the program needed little time to find his replacement. Two days later, EWU announced that long-serving assistant David Riley would be elevated to the top job. It was a promotion that came as a surprise to no one.

